Cyberattack by Iran Targeted Israel's Water and Sewage Systems, Report Says
Official tells Fox News there is 'ongoing investigation' ■ Cybersecurity instructions sent to employees of companies involved systems reportedly mention water chlorination
A cyberattack that targeted Israeli water and sewage systems last month was likely carried out by Iran via servers in the United States, Fox News reported on Thursday.
Israeli water installations reportedly came under attack near the end of April, after which employees at Israeli companies involved in the country's water and sewage systems were instructed to change their passwords or, if that wasn’t possible, bring their online activities to a temporary halt.
Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, which first reported the purported attack, said these instructions were given “with an emphasis on operational systems and mechanisms for adding chlorine to wells.” It also quoted a cybersecurity official in the Water Authority saying that operations had not been affected by the attack.
Fox News quoted an unnamed senior official at the U.S. Department of Energy who said there is an “ongoing investigation” into the incident. The source also told Fox that the department “routinely gathers and shares information with private sector partners to protect the United States and its allies from cyberattacks,” but did not comment on the details of the specific investigation.
