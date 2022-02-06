Eurovision 2022: Israel's Entry Will Be Michael Ben David's 'I.M'

Israel's entry for the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will be Michael Ben David's rendition of "I.M," after the singer won a showdown by a slim majority on Saturday.

"I.M," an electronic dance song with a Middle Eastern twist, will represent Israel in the contest, which will take place in May in Turin, Italy.

In addition to his musical pursuits, 25-year-old Ben David is also a professional actor.

The competition was between the four finalists from Israel's version of the X Factor, and the winner was selected by audience vote and a panel of famous Israeli singers, including 2018 Eurovision winner Netta Barzilai, as well as a committee of musicians and public officials.

It squeaked to a win by just one point against the runner-up, Eli Huli's “Blinded Dreamers.”

Last year, Eurovision took place in a social-distancing format in Rotterdam in the Netherlands. Israel's entry, “Set Me Free” by Eden Alene, came in 17th place.