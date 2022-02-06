Haaretz - back to home page
Eurovision 2022: Israel's Entry Will Be Michael Ben David's 'I.M'

'I.M,' an electronic dance song with Middle Eastern twist, will represent Israel in the Eurovision song contest, which will take place in May in Turin, Italy

Michael Ben David performing in the finals for the "Our Eurovision Song" show on Saturday night
Michael Ben David performing in the finals for the "Our Eurovision Song" showCredit: Micha Loubaton
Nitzan Pincu
Nitzan Pincu

Israel's entry for the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will be Michael Ben David's rendition of "I.M," after the singer won a showdown by a slim majority on Saturday. 

"I.M," an electronic dance song with a Middle Eastern twist, will represent Israel in the contest, which will take place in May in Turin, Italy.

In addition to his musical pursuits, 25-year-old Ben David is also a professional actor.

The competition was between the four finalists from Israel's version of the X Factor, and the winner was selected by audience vote and a panel of famous Israeli singers, including 2018 Eurovision winner Netta Barzilai, as well as a committee of musicians and public officials.

It squeaked to a win by just one point against the runner-up, Eli Huli's “Blinded Dreamers.”

Last year, Eurovision took place in a social-distancing format in Rotterdam in the Netherlands. Israel's entry, “Set Me Free” by Eden Alene, came in 17th place. 

