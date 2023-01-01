An Album Inspired by a Mother's Alzheimer's

Throughout Nadav Hollander's new album, "Hazman Ha’aharon" (“The Last Time"), a single A-flat note is woven in the segues between the tracks, as well as in the songs themselves.

“I don’t know any albums that are all in the same key. Miraculously, I wrote the song 'Black Hole' in A-flat, and then the next song was also written in A-flat. Within a few days I realized that I was composing a whole album that way, and I didn’t understand where it was coming from,” the songwriter-actor-director tells Haaretz. “Only later did I pull out the recording that opens the album, where I’m talking with my mother, and my father is there too.”

Some people react to Alzheimer's loudly and aggressively, and some withdraw into themselves and keep quiet. That’s what my mother did. Nadav Hollander

The recording is taken from a conversation in which he asks his mother to say “ahhhhh.” The syllable, which came out sounding like an A-flat, became the background note for the entire album. “You don’t notice it as much when you hear the songs separately," Hollander says, "but when you listen to the album in one shot, all the songs that are in the same scale – for different reasons – work perfectly with it. These 'closures' are not something that was planned. Things just have a way of working out.”

"Hazman Ha’aharon" was composed in 2018, shortly after Hollander’s mother, Yael, moved to a nursing home after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. A few months after she left his childhood home in Kiryat Tivon near Haifa, he rented an apartment in the Ein Hod artists' community in northern Israel and wrote nearly the entire album in two weeks.

“It’s not a concept album," he explains. "It’s just focused on how I felt at a certain moment. It doesn’t even really deal with the coping itself but was influenced by how I was dealing with things. When something like this happens, many things are impacted by it – romantic relationships, general mood, but there's also an intense need for freedom, for being alone a lot, being in charge of my own time and mood. These songs are an attempt to express a certain, intense moment.”

Did you play the songs for her?

“I played her the songs I thought there was a chance of her remembering. Lots of Beatles, and also older songs of mine, or songs she had time to know from shows [I did] with Alon Eder and Band. I tried to jog her memory, but afterward there was COVID. Residents of geriatric institutions suffered the most then because visits weren't allowed and they became very lonely. You could actually see the deterioration. When I came to play songs for her, I saw that there wasn’t much of an audience left, but I tried.”

All about his mother

By the end of those two weeks Hollander, who has just turned 42, was already performing the album’s songs in the living room at a home in Ein Hod, at an impromptu concert. But then he set the whole project aside for a few years, during which he kept busy working as a composer, creating and starring in a cult play, and performing with Alon Eder and Band.

"Epilogue," the last track on "Hazman Ha'aharon," was written shortly after Yael passed away last April, which was when the 30-minute album was actually finished. (Hollander will be performing songs from it at Levontin 7 in Tel Aviv on February 15, and at Goldmund Sfarim in Haifa on March 14.)

"Hazman Ha'aharon" is a deliberately ambiguous title, which can translate to “recent times” and also “the last time.” It opens with the song "Black Hole," in which Hollander sings: “You vanished into a black hole / and I swing between darkness and light.”

“Some people react to Alzheimer's loudly and aggressively, and some withdraw into themselves and keep quiet. That’s what my mother did," he says. "For several years I didn’t hear her voice and it was horrible, because I missed it terribly. I still do. After two years or not hearing it, she suddenly cleared her throat and that felt like a drink of water in the desert. I missed that 'ahem, ahem,' so much. Sometimes I imagine that she is calling me, and something within me awakens."

Brazilian spirit

Yael Hollander was also the one to instill a love of music in her son, who recalls a home full of records that she brought from the United States. She may have spent only one year there, but it happened to be the musically seminal year 1969, which equipped her with Beatles and Joni Mitchell albums.

“My mother worked at Oranim College, in a supposedly clerical position that was actually all about words. Typing, translating, editing,” her son says, noting that his first onstage appearance was at her retirement event: “I was very shy. I came with two friends and we played some songs. I remember that as the first time I sang into a microphone. Professor after professor came up and spoke about her, and I thought to myself that if I have one aspiration in life it’s to have people say about me a 100th of what they said about her. It all symbolized a sort of human ideal. They admired her, which is incredible because she was so quiet and didn't want to stick out.”

Another memory from his mother found its way into the song "Alim Yeveshim" (“Dry Leaves,”) performed on the new album by Eli Magen of Aharit Hayamim – another band she loved. Another track is her son's attempt to give words to a mother who stopped talking. Also the cover of "Haman Ha'aharon," which shows him and his mother sitting on a couch, was shot on the last weekend before she moved to the nursing home.

The album is not just about the mother and her absence, but also addresses relationship situations and parenthood in general. For example, the song "Lo Fisfast Klum" (“You Haven’t Missed A Thing”), about the child Hollander decided he would not have: “The last stanza was written to that child. The pain of parting from a parent is intolerable not only upward but downward as well, in imaginary genealogy.”

On the other hand, a spirit of freedom wafts through his new work, inspired by the Brazilian music Hollander listened to during his time in Ein Hod; he does a rendition of "Encontrar Me Preciso," originally performed by Cartola, in the new album. The songs are characterized by a heavy presence of strings and wind instruments, a choice he describes as continuing the emotional approach that accompanied him throughout the songwriting.

“I love wood wind instruments," he says. "I knew from the start that there would be lots of winds. It’s because of the winds that raged outside and within. The expression of wind in music seems to be wind instruments. I like movies and like to put things that evoke a cinematic feeling in my music. The last track has an echo of my mother’s laugh, in the second song there are little wind noises. The song 'Hafuga' ("Lull") has all kinds of things that I imagined, like the headlights of an approaching car, threatening to run you over.”

Hollander, who studied film, uses visual imagery to describe the work of arranging the music once he's finished writing the songs – describing a situation in which a person travels to a new city, with the song being “the general direction in which you decide to take the metro,” and the production and orchestration being “the nice things you find in the area when you walk around it, but didn’t know were there. Planting a flag in the distance, that’s the first step, and around that you find the best thing to develop.”

A stringless balloon

Alongside his creative pursuits, Hollander worked for a few years at Haaretz's Gallery supplement, eventually becoming deputy editor of the cultural section's Friday edition. Concurrently, he became involved in the horror comedy “Cats on a Pedal Boat” (2012), which he directed along with Yuval Mendelson. He helped to write and has been starring in the 2008 cult play-turned-TV-series "Michael," and has played for over a decade in Alon Eder’s band. Hollander released his first solo album, "Matat Va'Ogen" (“Gift and Anchor”) in 2017.

Throughout his journalistic career, he says, his mother advised him on issues relating to language, grammar and proofreading. He left Haaretz, and the field of journalism altogether, was she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2017.

“I tried to cut all the ropes that tied me to concrete reality. I really enjoyed the job. I loved the paper very much, but I wanted to be freer. Life was closing in on me too much," he recalls. "When I came to my editor at the time and told her that I want to leave, she said, 'I don’t want you to be a stringless balloon.' And I told her “but that’s exactly what I want to be.”

Are you still 'a stringless balloon'?

“I think it’s a wonderful thing to be, as long as you enjoy the ethereal environment around you, and as long as it doesn’t blow up suddenly. I feel it in a very positive way. The winds carry me to good places.”

What is it like to be on the critiqued side, after being on the side that critiques?

"I always felt like I was on the other side, even as deputy editor. I always felt the creators. I felt that at the paper my job was to moderate things. I was just an editor, but I felt that my role as a creator [myself] is to cast a few question marks over descriptions like ‘worst’ or ‘best.’ I felt an obligation to the creative side, neither to degrade them, nor disproportionately praise them. Everyone working around me knew it, I would come to the desk with a guitar – straight from rehearsal.”

And indeed, during your time on the job, comments and critiques of things you were involved in creating began to appear?

“It was intolerable for me when there were clashes, and that’s also why I didn’t want to go on to a higher position at the paper. I didn’t want to deal with ethical issues because I always knew I was on the creators’ side. I wasn’t a journalist. It was sometimes provocative to say this.”

For nearly 15 years, Hollander has been playing the character of Peleg in the play "Michael," which was also adapted as a two-season TV series and aired by the Yes satellite TV provider. "Michael" – which started out as a final project by then-student Avi Dangur, who is today an actor and writer – tells about the dysfunctional Brosh family and the annual memorial service they hold for their son, Michael, who passed away under unclear circumstances. The play won the Israeli fringe Golden Hedgehog award in 2009. Haaretz's Gallery section wrote of it that “If you haven’t fallen instantly in love with the bizarre characters – you’ve understood nothing of life.”

After COVID doomed the play to a long hiatus the cast thought that it was time to quit – but the audience reactions convinced them to keep going. At first they thought to stage it once a year, like a true memorial, but then decided to perform it “about once a quarter,” as Hollander puts it.

At the launch party for "Hazman Ha'aharon," held at the end of December, he hosted actress Meital Raz, who appears as the character Yasminish in "Michael," and was his warm-up act at the event.

“I like having Meital beside me because she’s the most amazing artist I know, and even with the complex issues in this album, I wanted to put up a fight from the fun side. Yasminish is totally there ... I have a lot of fun as Peleg but I’m not completely me. Peleg takes an introverted side of me to extremes.”

Actually throughout the work on the "Michael" TV series, which is very funny, you carried a heavy load.

“It’s really weird, but that’s life. Everyone has things to bear. You meet a person on the street and you don’t know what they’ve been through before that. At meetings with writers, I was sometimes bogged down with sadness and frustration, but it’s these things, and rehearsals with Alon, that offer a great way to rise up from all that. What’s better than laughing or playing with your friends? This new album was on a low fire on the back burner, and I got back to it with a vengeance this past year because maybe its time has come. My mother can no longer hear it, but I still need it. I thought of the songs as a raft in raging waters [hence the image on the cover]. Coping becomes artistic coping and that’s a healthy shift. When you think about which guitar part to sing – that’s a more productive thought than how to live with despair all day.”

'Dichotomy of life'

When you create alone, as opposed to when you're part of a band or theater troupe, do you allow yourself to be sad?

“That’s a dichotomy that is always true of life. Funny, then sad. I try not to deny either of those sides when creating something ... Life includes tragedy, but my personality doesn’t include any tragic facet. I don’t look at things in a heavy way. This album has things that are ‘heavier’ than what I’ve done before, sound-wise as well – but then they segue into songs with humor that seems even a bit [Danny] Sanderson-like to me. Life itself is drama but I’m very non-dramatic. When I think about our conversation now and what article will come of it, I don’t want it to be heavy and sad. I would be glad to imagine it as light as possible. When I found my voice to speak in between songs, I discovered that I really love it when the crowd laughs. I like to lighten things up, not to run away from the truth, but yes to go where things are fun.

“I'll tell you something basic about my mother – she was the funniest person I knew. Full of humor and puns. She even made fun of senility: She would say it’s nice because she gets to meet new people every day. Even deep into her sickness, when she was in the most shocking condition, at the nursing home, when I came to sit beside her and feed her and felt like crying and everything was sad and dark – we looked into each other’s eyes and at the very bottom of her gaze, which became clear after a few seconds, there was a smile.”