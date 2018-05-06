From Pashkevil Posters to a Kapparot Gadget: 70 Years of ultra-Orthodox Jewish Design Revealed
A new exhibition celebrates the best in Haredi design, revealing the most unusual inventions, created for the modern ultra-Orthodox public
They never thought of this at IKEA. The packaging department at the Swedish design and furniture giant still has something to learn from NVN, a company producing original Jewish items in the West Bank...
skip all comments
Comments
Thank you!
Your comment was successfully submitted and will be published in accordance with site policy.
If you would like to be notified when your comment is published, please fill in your email address in the form below.
Please wait…
An error has occurred
Please try again later
-
1