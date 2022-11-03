A DJ’s Remixes Are Bringing Classic Israeli Songs to Today’s Clubs

The year 2022 began as one big setback for Omri Smadar. A major and painful one. In January, he contracted COVID-19. On the day he got out of quarantine, he was hit by an electric scooter and both his hands were broken. What does a DJ do if he can’t even press a key?

Turns out that he takes advantage of the imposed cessation of work in order to think about making his set more interesting, more musical, more alive.

In recent years, Smadar has become prominent not only as an outstanding DJ, but also as an original producer and a creative remixer of older Israeli music.

He says that his club version of Yehudit Ravitz’s song “Achshav Hakol Beseder” ("It's all good now", shortened to “Hakol Beseder” in order not to confuse the non-Israeli audience with guttural letters), was recently played on the dance floor at Berlin’s famous Berghain nightclub, and that an original piece of his, “What Would You Say If I Told You This is a Dream” was one of the most popular tracks at the latest Burning Man festival in Nevada.

Smadar's remix of Yehudit Ravitz’s song 'Achshav Hakol Beseder.'

What Smadar didn’t do until 2022 was perform his music in a live format, with instrumental accompanists. His desire to do so began when he was sitting at home with broken hands, and it was first fulfilled this May at the Live Live Live Festival at the Ramat Gan National Park, and then repeated in August at the Barby club in Tel Aviv.

After the latter performance, Smadar received an unexpected offer – performing his show at the Tel Aviv Piano Festival. A member of the festival staff attended his show at the Barby, was impressed by his energy and musicality and recommended that he be invited to the festival, even though – or maybe precisely because – his show was very different in essence from the usual performances at the usually sedate and conservative festival.

Open gallery view 'I told them in advance that I was coming to do my thing,' Smadar says. Credit: Ariel Efron

“I told them in advance that I was coming to do my thing, that it wouldn’t be a quiet acoustical performance but a performance for dancing,” says Smadar. The show, which will also feature singer-songwriter Jenny Penkin and singer-songwriter and producer, Sun Tailor will take place on Thursday in the Assia Auditorium of the Tel Aviv Museum of Art. It’s an auditorium with seats that look like the furthest thing possible from a nightclub.

“There are reserved seats there and I imagine that at first, people will sit. That will be strange for me. I’ve never performed before a seated audience,” says Smadar. “But I hope that they’ll get up very fast. I’m sure that will happen. I’m simply relying on the music to do the work and reach people’s feet.”

The fact that the show is already sold out makes it clear that this is likely what will happen. Hundreds of people who rushed to buy a ticket for Smadar’s show probably know what he does. They won’t come to sit with their legs crossed.

A considerable part of the performance at the piano pestival (where Smadar will be joined by drummer Ofer Bymel, guitarist Guy Landau and percussionist and didgeridoo player Yogev Haruvi) will be devoted to Smadar’s remixes of Israeli songs from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s, which were collected in 2020 in the album “Collage.”

The remix of “Achshav Hakol Beseder” is on this album, along with electronic club versions of Shoshana Damari’s “Sapari,” Berry Sakharof’s “Ir Shel Kaitz” Arik Lavie’s “Lo Gomer Tahodesh,” Siam’s “In the Realm Of,” “Tziltzulay Pa’amonim” by Ahuva Ozeri and more.

Smadar's remix of 'Tziltzulay Pa’amonim.'

“Pa’amonim” (in this case, too, the word “tziltzulay,” which is hard for non-Israelis to pronounce has been omitted) was the song that led to the creation of the project. In 2017, the online radio station Teder.fm organized an event at the Tel Aviv Museum and invited Smadar to be the DJ. Since that was shortly after the death of Ahuva Ozeri, he decided to play a remix of “Tziltzulay Pa’amonim.”

“We played it at the museum and the reactions were incredible,” he says. “People said that the combination of the song and the layers of acid house and electronic music gave them chills. I said ‘Okay, we’ve got something here.’ And from there it developed into more songs and an album.”

“Tziltzulei Pa’amonim” is one of the emotional peaks of Israeli music, above all from the point when Ozeri sings. “My eyes shed tears of happiness.” Smadar decided to cut that verse, to leave only the words “my eyes” and to omit the rest. Why?

Open gallery view Berry Sakharof. Credit: Hadas Parush

“In remix work, there are many choices and decisions to be made,” he says. “One of the main dilemmas is how to treat the text. There’s a matter here of cultural baggage, of knowledge on which your audience relies. If I work with a text where it’s clear to me that even if it doesn’t remain in the remix, people will complete it by themselves, in their heads, that’s usually what I’ll prefer to do.”

In other words, it’s enough to leave in the words “my eyes” and the audience will already feel “I cried tears of happiness.”

“Exactly,” he agrees. “In general, that’s my artistic philosophy: somewhat more implicit, less direct. I’ll always prefer to rely on the audience’s intelligence. Not to go with the obvious. To come at it from an angle. Something that will click with you, but in an intelligent way. I rely on your understanding and on the fact that you grew up on this music, and you don’t need me to spoon-feed you.”

Something new

Smadar’s creative communication with Israeli songs from the ‘70s and ‘80s stemmed from his search as a DJ for Israeli music with a groove. “We’re a very un-groovy people,” he says, but immediately qualifies his words: “If I set aside Yemenite and Moroccan music. What’s called ‘the good, old Land of Israel,’ it has no groove, no syncopation, no punk. As a DJ and as someone whose idol is Stevie Wonder, I looked for the groove in Israeli music and I found it in the Mediterranean stuff, the Greek stuff.”

Smadar started to prepare edits – a version to which a beat is added to adapt the track to the current club sound – of Mediterranean and Greek songs, and gradually he started to view these remixes as artistic work, and not only as having only the practical intention of getting people to dance.

Smadar's remix of 'Dimyon Hofshi.'

When asked what attracts him to remix a specific song, besides the rhythmic aspect, Smadar deliberates for a long time before answering. “That’s a hard question to answer,” he says, “but I’ll try to explain. The key word is ‘hypnotic.’ In a song to which I’m attracted there has to be some hypnotic element, or something where I can identify a potential for eliciting something hypnotic from it.

"Usually, it will be some loop that can be grabbed, some interesting intro. Something that can be like a dice game for me. Doing a remix is something like playing a dice game. I’m not interested in taking a song and putting a kick [bass drum] on it and boosting the bass. I’m more interested in saying something new about the song.”

Which songs won’t you touch as a remixer?

“Things that are self-evident. Or songs that suit the dancefloors as they are. Let’s say Svika Pick. His songs are disco in their essence. If the original works, I’ll always prefer to play it. I can’t stand weddings remixes. To take a song, no matter which one, and to put a beat of 130 BPMs on it, is disgusting and pointless. Another thing that doesn’t interest me is new music.

“It’s already very produced. What can I contribute to it, more bass? They already have crazy subwoofers. Everything is very produced, glittering, polished. I prefer to take a jalopy from the ‘60s and renovate it. So it will still be a jalopy, but cool. Another thing I’m not interested in touching is more music from more sachi (“basic” or conformist). I’m not sure that I want to name names.”

Smadar's top tracks on Spotify,

Feel free.

“OK. Code name Shlomo Artzi. Or other things that are very mainstream in Israeli music.”

But in your album there are remixes of Yehudit Ravitz and Berry Sakharof. Aren’t they mainstream?

“Yes, but for me, Berry, for example, is still an alternative rock artist. Less establishment than Shlomo Artzi. Although I did a remix of Arik Einstein.” Smadar did a version of “Shavir,” a song by Einstein and Yitzhak Klepter that was never released because of copyright issues.

Klepter is one of the musicians Smadar admires. His last release was a version of the song “Dimyon Hofshi” (which appears alongside “What Would You Say If I told You This is a Dream,” the track played at the last Burning Man festival). The thought of a song by Klepter and his character in a nightclub context is unrealistic, but when Smadar explains why he decided to create his own version of the song, it becomes more comprehensible.

Open gallery view Yitzhak Klepter. Credit: Nicole de Castro

In the summer of 2013, three young men were electrocuted in the fish pond at Kibbutz Ayelet Hashahar. One of them was Gideon Raz, Smadar’s cousin, who was about to celebrate his 20th birthday. “His mother, my mother’s sister, usually plays songs at his memorial services, and at one of them she played ‘Dimyon Hofshi,’’” says Smadar. “I get goosebumps when I talk about that, and the song is so moving. ‘But you’re not with me, it’s only in my head.’”

The last line isn’t in Smadar’s version. “I decided to turn it into a love song, instead of a song about someone who imagines that he’s with someone but he isn’t with her,” he says. “In my version they fly together, in a dream, on the dance floor.”

‘I felt stuck’

Smadar, 40, was born on Kibbutz Ma’agan Michael and grew up on the air force base in Ramat David, and later in the community of Alon Hagalil near Tivon. He played piano from childhood, started working as a DJ in his teenage years and studied at the Rimon School of Music, and then in the Jerusalem Academy of Music and Dance. “I had a split personality,” he laughs.

“On the weekends I worked as a DJ abroad – sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll – and on Sunday I was in class, conducting Haydn. But as time passed, I realized that I was more attracted to the nighttime world, and I was also thinking practically about life.”

Is the knowledge you acquired in the academy being expressed in some way in your electronic creations?

“The truth is that at first, I was stuck because of it. Electronic music, because it’s so minimalistic and based on loops, requires simplicity, [for you] to shake off the harmonic and contrapuntal aspirations that you dealt with for years.

"All the Yoni Rechter and the jazz and the Bach and the Bartok I had in my head, suddenly I had to leave them behind when I wanted to write music that people will dance to. It was confusing. I envied successful electronic producers who have no musical knowledge. They simply come with their ear and their approach is far more immediate. I, with all my knowledge, felt stuck.”

How did you solve that problem?

“I went to a lot of parties. I learned this culture through my feet, from the experience of the dancer. I realized that if I wanted to write music for dancing, I had to be a dancer first.”