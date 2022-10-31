They Were Afraid of Being Drafted in Russia. ‘Israel’s Burning Man’ Provided an Escape

It’s barely 9 A.M. and I’m in the desert, in the middle of nowhere. I’m facing a 3-meter-high wooden flight of stairs surrounded by sand. Black papier-mache birds, attached to metal rods coming out of the top step, sway in the wind. Some people, their faces covered with fabric to keep the sand out, are drilling, polishing and putting the finishing touches on the project.

In three hours, Midburn, the Israeli version of the annual Burning Man outdoors arts festival held in the western United States – will open to the public. The festival attracts thousands of people, including children, from Israel and around the world.

The installation being assembled before me, titled “Change,” was created by the Russian collective The Own Way, which has been operating since 2013’s Burning Man in the U.S. It’s the only art project from abroad to be exhibited at Midburn this year.

None of the 17-strong members of the collective are professional artists.

“We’re very different people,” says Sema, who formed the collective with his wife Tania. “We have doctors, designers and engineers, but when we get together we just do art. We’re like a family.”

The collective is Russian, but almost all of its members have left their country. In the last few months, some have taken advantage of the trip to Israel to get out of Russia for good. The full-scale invasion of Ukraine has had an impact on those members of the Russian public who are pro-peace, which, unsurprisingly, includes all the members of Own Way. The war has driven them away from home, forced them to change their lives – and in some cases to leave everything behind and move on.

Open gallery view A wide view of the installation. Credit: Daniel Bar-On

This is one subject their project deals with. “We create numerous art projects, but this is the second one that’s really about me and my wife Tania,” says Sema, who, like the rest of the collective members, asked to be identified by first name only. “We already made a few changes last year, but we’re undergoing a change now because of the situation.”

“It’s also about the friends and people around us, in our lives. At this point in our lives we must make decisions, and there will probably be many changes in their lives – because of everything that’s happening around us,” Tania says, switching between Russian and English. Ilya, the translator, who is also part of this Midburn, helps her. “We must change, undergo a transformation, or transition,” she says.

“I’ve just returned from Russia, after a five-week solo tour,” says Ilya. “I met a lot of Russian guys fleeing, afraid of being part of what is going on, avoiding the draft. People have to leave the center of their lives, parents and friends, some leave wives and children, because they may be called up.”

Flight and migration

The changes have driven Sema and Tania out of their home in Moscow. They’re both in their 30s, with careers, and had enjoyed what seemed like a comfortable life. Sema is an engineer, Tania a physician. After the war broke out, some of their friends started leaving Russia and moving to various countries, especially to Georgia and Armenia, destinations they could easily obtain a visa to, they say.

They began planning the artwork displayed at Midburn back then. They applied for a grant from the Midburn Arts Foundation, which gave Own Way 10,000 shekels ($2,800) for the group’s current installation. But in September, after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced widespread conscription for its war in Ukraine, Sema and Tania packed up and came to Israel, with no intention of returning.

Open gallery view Own Way's installation at Midburn. Credit: Daniel Bar-On

“All the doctors in Russia have military training, it’s mandatory. And we all have military documents,” explains Tania, who feared that she too would be conscripted, spurring the couple’s decision to leave. “The plan was to come for a vacation, for two weeks, and return to Russia, but after the conscription announcement, we quickly gathered our bags and decided to move.”

At first, it wasn’t at all certain that they and the other members of the collective still in Russia would be able to leave, because of the draft notice hovering over the heads of citizens like Tania. But thanks to Midburn, everything went smoothly.

“They had a letter from us saying they were coming to create an installation,” says Efrat Fishbein, the director of Midburn’s art department, who is taking part in our conversation. “I don’t know if it helped,” she adds. Sema and Tania confirm that it did; they attached a copy of the letter to their documents when they left Russia, and didn’t run into any problems. Midburn helped them flee.

The couple wants to build their new home in Israel; both are Jewish, and they have friends in Israel. They had planned to immigrate under the Law of Return because of the situation in Russia, but ended up fleeing hurriedly. They say they have all the necessary documents and expect to begin the aliyah process soon. Despite the uncertainty, they remain optimistic.

Open gallery view A view of Own Way's Midburn installation at night. Credit: Daniel Bar-On

“This is my second time here, I was here as a tourist in 2015,” says Tania as we walk among the artworks in the vast expanses of the desert. “But that was tourism, and now I need to understand things about living here. We’re staying with friends in Jaffa, but we haven’t decided where to live.” She says she will try to find work as a doctor, but needs to obtain certification in Israel first. “It’s not a problem,” she says. “I like to learn.”

All the members of the collective find it hard to talk about home. It is obvious that they are afraid, and that they want a distraction, to separate the art from what they left behind. This is not a protest for them, and they are not taking a stand. “It’s important for me to say, we have a rule that we adhere to – in all of our artwork, there is neither politics nor religion. We do it as art,” Sema declares. “This is our personal point of view, the way we see things. We need this place to be without politics and without religion.” When I ask if he or Tania can tell me about how Russia has been since it launched the invasion, about the mood back home, they hesitate. “I prefer to change the subject back to art,” Sema says. Ilya explains: “There could be consequences for what you write. So please be careful.”

Art against uncertainty

Vladimir, one of the new members of the collective, is willing to talk about home a little. He knew Sema, Tania and their friends in Moscow, but has lived in Armenia for months. He doesn’t make a big deal out of the change.

"It was pretty easy for me, because I’ve moved around a lot growing up," he explains. “At first I moved from a small town to Moscow, and after that I moved a lot within Moscow, and then I moved to Armenia. It’s a friendly country, it’s easy to settle in, make friends, everyone helps. It’s a very good place to stay, for a short time or a long time, and think about the future.” When asked about how he felt in Moscow in the months before the move, he admits: “I was no longer safe. I don’t know if something bad would have happened to me, or could have happened to me, but if you feel unsafe, it’s a bad feeling. “

And you felt unsafe at home?

“Yes. Much safer in Armenia.”

Even if the move was easy, leaving was not. “I miss it, it’s my home and it’s where I grew up,” Vladimir says. “My family is there, the situation isn’t fantastic, but it’s bearable. I don’t judge them for staying.” He doesn’t know if he’ll be able to visit them. “To be honest, because everything is changing so fast. … It would be a bit dangerous to visit again. In theory, I can. I invited my parents to Armenia and they visited me once. I still feel connected – my friends are scattered all over the world, some here, some in Europe, some in the United States, some in Britain.”

Open gallery view 'Change' at night. Credit: Daniel Bar-On

Is there a special importance to making art in times like this?

"Yes, Yes, Yes. Art is the most necessary thing when you feel unsure, when you sink into deep thoughts. It makes things clearer, it helps you to protest, and sometimes not to think too much because you have art to do and something to build. For me it’s a way to use my hands instead of my head. I’m here mainly as a man with a screwdriver and a saw. It’s also something a bit ritualistic. I’m not a religious person, but I understand the power of ritual. There’s a kind of ritual in building something, in investing your time, your power, in something artistic – and then burning it.”

While Vladimir, Tania and Sema have apparently found the place where they want to settle, the future of Sonia, another member of the collective, is still shrouded in uncertainty. She finds it difficult to answer the question of where she lives. “I have a job in Moscow, I can work remotely for two months, and then ... I’ll make a change. I’ll be [in Israel] until the end of October, and then I fly to Tbilisi,” in Georgia, she says.

Open gallery view A wider view of the installation. Credit: Daniel Bar-On

So she has plans for the near term, I ask?

“Now? Only for the near term,” Sonia says and laughs, in a tone mixed with bitterness and resignation to the situation. She also doesn’t want to talk about the situation and gently deflects questions about recent events in Russia. When asked if it’s difficult not knowing if or when she will return to Russia, she replies: “Of course, it is very difficult. This artwork deals with difficult decisions. I think that in general, the best way is to do what we can: We can make art, so we make it. There are many things we cannot do.”

When I ask if this is their way of protesting, Tania joins in and they say in unison, as though they had planned it: “It’s not about politics, it’s about our feelings.” Sonia continues alone: “These are personal feelings about private changes. Everyone deals with their own personal change.”

As we walk, I mention that Russia bombed Kyiv that morning, in retaliation for the bombing of the Russia-Crimea bridge the day before. They hadn’t heard about it and say they avoid the news. At this point, they want to disconnect. “When I come here, I take a saw and for five hours just saw, saw, saw,” Sema says. “It’s better for me. Like meditation.” For him and for his friends, this artwork makes it possible to introduce a little order and meaning into the strange period they are living through, and forces most of them to recalculate their route in life.

“When we submitted a proposal for the project and received approval from the Midburn Arts Foundation, many people found a new goal, something that fulfills them, because in this gray period they finally had an idea and a task, to do something good in their lives, in this time and place,” Sema says.

Tania adds: “We discussed these things with friends, of course, and in the past six months there was a kind of decision not to take decisions, because everything changes. Everything changes so quickly and you can’t really plan. So this art project was the first time we could really plan something, prepare for it, so we could have a milestone, and a deadline, all those things. This was the first time in many months that we had a plan to do something.”

"So it helped you to cope with the uncertainty?" I ask them.

“Yes,” the two answer in unison. Sema adds that in the desert, surrounded by sand and by people who share his values and by friends who came from Russia together but will soon be scattered around the world, he feels at home. In conclusion, he says: “In dust we trust.”