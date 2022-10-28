Film Director Asher Tlalim (Don’t Touch My Holocaust) Dies Aged 72

Film director Asher Tlalim died on Friday at the age of 72 following a battle with esophageal cancer. Tlalim won the Ophir Award in 1994 for his film ‘Don’t Touch My Holocaust.’ He died at home in London, where he has lived for most of the past 24 years, with his four children and his wife by his side.

Tlalim was born in Tangiers, Morocco in 1950 as Asher Bentolila. His family moved to Spain before immigrating to Israel in 1960 and settling in Bnei Brak. After serving in the Golani Brigade for the Israel Defense Forces, Tlalim studied film at the Beit Zvi School for the Performing Arts. He then moved to Jerusalem, where he lectured on film alongside pursuing his artistic projects.

In 1998, the family moved to London where his wife Ronit studied for her PhD, and he took up tenure at the National Film and Television School, as well as running a short film fund. Around two years ago, Tlalim returned to Israel to live in Klil, the northern village of which he was one of the founders, but returned to London in February to undergo medical treatment.

Over the years, he directed many documentary and feature films, some of which were based on his experiences as a combatant in the War of Attrition (1968-1970) and the Yom Kippur War (1973). He directed his first film ‘Jerusalem 24/4/74’ in 1976. Among his other notable films were ‘A Day in a Diary,’ which documented a day in the life of Israeli filmmaker David Perlov; ‘The Missing Picture,’ about the making of Yoel Sharon’s film ‘Shell Shock’; and ‘Trempistim’ (Hitchhikers), based on a script by Dudu Topaz, which explored the dynamic between an Israeli driver and his three passengers: a religious soldier, a hippie girl, and a young Arab man.

In 1994, he directed his most famous film, ‘Don't Touch My Holocaust,’ which followed the Acre Theatre group, as they put on their performance of ‘Arbeit Macht Frei.’

The film probes the profound experience of collective trauma of the post-Holocaust generation, and its long-term impact on Israeli society. The film presents the Holocaust not as something that happened ‘there,’ but as something that continues to haunt the ‘here and now.’ In that sense, the film suggests, all Israelis are second-generation Holocaust survivors, including Israelis who originate from the Arab world, and even, in a different way, the Palestinians, perpetually trapped in the Holocaust’s trauma. ‘Don’t Touch My Holocaust’ is the first film of a trilogy, which includes ‘Galoot’ (Exile) and ‘Without a Home.’

In the ‘80s and ‘90s, Tlalim also directed episodes of the TV documentary series ‘Pillar of Fire’ and ‘Tkuma’ (Revival), as well as several children’s films, whilst also editing numerous film and teaching cinema.

For the occasion of a retrospective of his films at the Jerusalem Cinemateque, Tlalim wrote: 'Cinema is my close and intimate friend, holding my hand through the journeys of my life, and allowing me to observe them, trying to understand them and to cope with them, through its sound and visuals. I always hoped and believed that through the personal, I would touch the universal. I always felt that my personal journey – as a child born in Tangiers, an international city in northern Morocco, who then emigrated to Spain, and came to Israel at the age of 10 and a half, was educated in Bnei Brak, served in the Golani Brigade, lost many friends in battles at the Golan Heights and the Hermon, as well as losing my brother, Shalom Carlos in the Sinai battle in 1973 – this personal journey traverses many paths which many in Israeli society go through too.”