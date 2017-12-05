 The best press photos of Israel in 2017 - Israeli Culture - Haaretz
OHAD ZWIGENBERG / Yedioth Ahronoth - Ultra-Orthodox from the Hapeleg Hayerushalmi (followers of Rav Shmuel Auerbach) demonstrating against enlistment in the IDF. Jerusalem, 23 March 2017. OHAD ZWIGENBERG / Yedioth Ahronoth
Haaretz Photo Blog

The Best Press Photos of Israel in 2017

A selection of photographs from the exhibition of Israel's leading photojournalists, which will be on display this coming Thursday in The Eretz Israel Museum in Tel Aviv, including a respectable representation of Haaretz's Moti Milrod and Tomer Appelbaum

By and
comments Print Subscribe now

From Exposure: Haaretz Photo Blog. Follow on Facebook

"Local Testimony," which is being exhibited for the 14th time, will be on display at the Eretz Israel Museum in Tel Aviv  from December 8, 2017 to January 20, 2018

NIMROD GLUCKMAN
GILAD KAVALERCHIK
OHAD ZWIGENBERG / Yedioth Ahronoth
GILAD KAVALERCHIK
MIRIAM ALSTER / Flash 90
MOTI MILROD
ILAN BEN YEHUDA
ABIR SULTAN / EPA
LINOR ALALUF
ASAF FRIEDMAN/Yedioth Tikshoret
TOMER APPELBAUM /Haaretz
EZRA ZAHOR
GUY ALONI

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1