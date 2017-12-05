The Best Press Photos of Israel in 2017

From Exposure: Haaretz Photo Blog. Follow on Facebook
"Local Testimony," which is being exhibited for the 14th time, will be on display at the Eretz Israel Museum in Tel Aviv from December 8, 2017 to January 20, 2018
NIMROD GLUCKMAN - The Dead Sea, 21 November 2016.
GILAD KAVALERCHIK - A competitor at The Mud Day race a thirteen-kilometer combat fitness route, which comprises twenty-two hurdles. Ganei Yehoshua, Tel Aviv, 24 March 2017.
OHAD ZWIGENBERG / Yedioth Ahronoth - Ultra-Orthodox from the Hapeleg Hayerushalmi (followers of Rav Shmuel Auerbach) demonstrating against enlistment in the IDF. Jerusalem, 23 March 2017.
GILAD KAVALERCHIK - European Junior Swimming Championships. The Wingate Institute, Netanya, 28 June - 2 July 2017.
MIRIAM ALSTER / Flash 90 - Removal of a sculpture in the image of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, placed on Rabin Square by artist Itai Zalit. Tel Aviv, 6 December 2016.
MOTI MILROD Haaretz - Renovation on the beach. Tel Aviv, 30 November 2016.
ILAN BEN YEHUDA - Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, December 2012 - August 2017.
ABIR SULTAN / EPA - Girls and women covered in black from head to toe is becoming a common scene in recent years. Mea Shearim Neighborhood, Jerusalem, 6 February - 5 March 2017.
LINOR ALALUF - Selling inflated dolls prior to Eid al-Fitr. Rahat junction, 17 July 2017.
ASAF FRIEDMAN/Yedioth Tikshoret - Hofshanit Beach, Caesarea, 5 June 2017.
TOMER APPELBAUM /Haaretz - Performance of social activists marking the International Day for the Fight Against IUU Fishing. Tel Aviv port, 24 March 2017.
EZRA ZAHOR - Shade coverings set up by sheep and goat shepherds, occasional workers and loners, create a strange architecture in the desert. The Negev, March 2013 - August 2017.
GUY ALONI - Jaffa beach, 21 July 2017.
