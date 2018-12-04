A scene from "Leviah." Brings to the stage the emotional problems and routine sexual harassment often experienced by women soldiers Ronni Shendar

'We Are All Sexually Harassed in the Israeli Army, Almost on a Daily Basis'

Choreographer Reut Shemesh shaped her difficult experiences in military service into a dance piece. 'There’s something about this jungle in which many bad things can happen,' she says

By
A suffocating, synthetic-smelling, badly fitting army uniform is the subject of the first part of “Leviah” (Hebrew for lioness), a dance piece created by Reut Shemesh, and the short film by the same name that...

