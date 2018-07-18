Sasson Gabay and Katrina Lenk in "The Band's Visit" on Broadway. Evan Zimmerman / MurphyMade 2018

Israel's Eminent Actor Finds Surprising Success on Broadway

Sasson Gabai shines in ‘The Band’s Visit,’ as he did in the film, while starring in the miniseries ‘Stockholm’ back home

By
comments Print Subscribe now

Just as he’s done in every performance he’s been in for his entire life, Sasson Gabai, one of Israel’s most senior actors, stepped onto the stage three weeks ago with his right foot first, muttering some words...

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1