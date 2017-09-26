What Brings Tourists to Tel Aviv's Shabby Florentin Neighborhood?
The tourists don't arrive here by chance. Neglect is a dog whistle for young people who lack standards
Before the Jewish fall holidays there’s a change in the tourists who come to Tel Aviv’s Florentin neighborhood. In the summer they...
skip all comments
Comments
Thank you!
Your comment was successfully submitted and will be published in accordance with site policy.
If you would like to be notified when your comment is published, please fill in your email address in the form below.
Please wait…
An error has occurred
Please try again later
-
1