COVID Restrictions in Israeli Schools to Expire Over the Weekend

All coronavirus restrictions specific to schools will expire Friday night, meaning students will no longer have to show a negative COVID test twice a week.

In addition, staffers who are neither vaccinated nor recovered will no longer have to produce a negative COVID test every 48 hours. However, regulations applicable to the entire country will remain in force, meaning anyone aged 7 or older must wear a mask indoors.

It’s not yet clear what the Health Ministry plans to do about first-graders, since some are 6-years-old and others are aged seven, meaning some would have to mask and some wouldn’t. The ministry did not respond to Haaretz’s questions on this issue.

At a meeting of the Knesset Education Committee earlier this week, Dr. Efrat Aflalo, head of the ministry’s health education and promotion department, said the regulations had been “correct for a period when morbidity was rising,” since the ministry wanted to keep kids in school while also protecting both their health and their teachers’ health.

The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to fall in Israel, including the rate of infected children. On Wednesday, just 6,960 people tested positive for the virus.

According to the Health Ministry, there are currently 390 patients in serious condition in hospitals. Since, the beginning of the pandemic, 10,322 people in Israel have died from coronavirus.