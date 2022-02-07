COVID in Israel: Serious Cases Remain High as Key Metrics Decline

New coronavirus cases in Israel decreased as did the number of serious cases, Health Ministry data showed Monday as proof of vaccination requirements expired for most venues.

The number of serious hospitalized COVID cases decreased slightly on Monday to 1,235, with 19 fewer cases than the previous day. Out of these, 377 are in critical condition and 293 are on ventilators.

On Sunday, 52,600 people tested positive for the virus and 212,865 tests were performed. The rate of positive tests stood at 28.16 percent, signaling a slight decrease from the previous day.

The R number – the average number of people each coronavirus carrier infects – continued its decline to 0.84. It has been steadily decreasing since early January. The number is calculated from data from the past 10 days, and any number below 1 indicates that the pandemic is shrinking.

So far, 9,180 in Israel have died from the virus since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020.

Starting Monday, the requirement to present a proof of vaccination will apply only to venues or events defined as sites of "particularly high infection risk."

Also on Monday, the Education Ministry released data showing that only about 30 percent of students required to perform antigen tests have reported their results to the ministry.

According to the new COVID guidelines, students are not required to isolate if they were in contact with a verified patient but must instead perform a rapid antigen test twice a week.