COVID in Israel: New Infections on the Rise but Serious Cases Drop as Delta Spreads

Israel recorded a further increase in daily coronavirus cases on Monday, but saw a slight decrease in serious cases, Health Ministry data shows, as the delta variant spreads across the country.

According to figures released on Tuesday, Israel currently has 1,372 new COVID-19 cases, while 836 cases were confirmed on Monday. The number of serious cases, which stood at 66 on Monday, is now 62.

The rate of positive COVID tests stands at 1.86 percent, a slight increase from Monday's data where 1.71 percent of tests returned a positive result. Israel has 7,924 active cases, and 6,451 Israelis have died from the virus so far.

Over 5 million Israelis have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine, while more than 5.7 million have received both doses.

Meanwhile, the number of incoming passengers required to quarantine upon arrival in Israel is slated to increase significantly this week, when the government is expected to add 11 nations to its list of countries requiring mandatory isolation after visiting.

Addressing the cabinet on Monday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that while the world was being “colored red” by the Delta variant of the coronavirus, the government’s goal “is to safeguard life and daily routines.”

Bennett called on people to get vaccinated and wear masks, calling it Israelis’ “civic duty” and asserting that “whoever does not get vaccinated is endangering himself, his family, his friends, the livelihood of those around him and the opening of the school year.”