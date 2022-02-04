COVID in Israel: New Infections Continue Drop, but Serious Cases Remain High

Israel's coronavirus infections are continuing to fall, but serious cases and the number of dead are persisting in the face of the downward trend, Health Ministry data on Friday shows.

Israel logged 46,347 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, a significant decline from 60,537 cases on Wednesday and 74,369 at the start of the week.

However, as of Friday, the number of serious cases stood at 1,132, with 355 among them defined as in critical condition. These include 288 people on respirators and 18 attached to ECMO machines.

Although this represents a fall from 1,153 on Thursday, Israel has not yet seen a consistent drop in serious illness.

According to official data, the death toll rose to 9,080 on Friday, from 8,926 reported on Wednesday. Over the last seven days, 338 people have died.

The R number, representing the average number of people each carrier will go on to infect, plateaued on Friday at 0.9, after consistently declining since the beginning of January. The figure is based on data from the last ten days, and any number below 1 indicates declining spread of the virus.

There are currently 373,160 active cases in Israel, and 2,712,446 people have recovered.

On Tuesday, the coronavirus cabinet approved the Health Ministry's recommendation that the Green Pass program be scrapped for most places, except for “high-risk events” like weddings and parties, effectively removing barriers to entry for the unvaccinated at hotels, restaurants, gyms and movie theaters.

The cabinet also decided to cancel the requirement to present the results of a PCR lab test upon exiting the country. Arriving passengers, however, would still need to present a negative test. Following recommendations of the Health Ministry, the cabinet also moved to nix the expiration date on vaccination certificates for anyone who has received a third or fourth dose of the vaccine, meaning those passes will be valid indefinitely.

Those who are not fully vaccinated and employed in the education, health and welfare sectors would still be required to undergo tests twice a week.