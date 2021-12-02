COVID in Israel: Infection Rate Ticks Down as Omicron Spreads Globally

Israel's coronavirus R number has dropped to a three-week low and the number of serious cases has remained stable, according to figures released by the Health Ministry on Thursday amid global concern over the recently sequenced omicron variant.

The figures also showed that over the past month, over half of all new COVID-19 cases were in people under 20.

The R number, which represents the average number of people each coronavirus carrier will infect, fell to 1.01, after rising above 1 on November 8 for the first time since September. The R number is based on statistics from 10 days earlier, and a number above 1 indicates that the pandemic is growing.

After rising 25% in two weeks, Israel's moving average of daily infections has plateaued over the past several days on about 520 new cases, which seems to correlate with the dropping R number.

The number of serious cases stood at 116 on Thursday and has remained below 150 during the past two weeks, compared to around 700 in late September. Sixty-eight people were on ventilators.

Israel shut its borders to foreigners from all countries for 14 days on Saturday to try to contain the spread of omicron and has reintroduced counter-terrorism phone-tracking technology to trace contacts of a handful of people who have likely been infected.

Indian Health Ministry confirmed on Thursday first cases of omicron coronavirus variant in 2 people from southern Karnataka state.

The U.S. recorded its first confirmed case of the omicron variant Wednesday – in a vaccinated traveler who returned to California after a trip to South Africa.

In Israel, nearly five percent of children aged 5-11 have received a vaccine shot, 10 days after the country began vaccinating the age group. Fifty-nine percent of those in the 12-15 have received at least one shot.

Health Ministry statistics continued to show vaccination having a major role in preventing serious illness. The number of serious cases per 100,000 people among people 60 and under was 1.9 for the unvaccinated, 0.7 for those whose vaccination status is considered expired because they have not received a booster shot, and 0.1 for those with a booster shot. Among people 60 and up, the numbers were 30.9, 5.9, and 0.7, respectively.

Israel began offering booster shots in late July, and nearly 4.1 million Israelis have received one.