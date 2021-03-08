Coronavirus Live: Israel Sets New Guidelines for Foreign Nationals Seeking to Enter Country

Israel is in the midst of an extensive vaccination campaign, and is beginning to see a drop in COVID infections and severe cases. Israel exited its third nationwide lockdown, but inbound and outbound flights remain suspended except for special cases. So far, 5,891 Israelis have died of the virus.

Meanwhile, Palestinians in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip have received 30,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, and 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine donated by Israel. It may take a while still for a mass vaccination campaign to get under way, and many months for it to reach enough members of the population. 1,805 people have died so far in the West Bank, while 560 have died in Gaza.

LIVE UPDATES

11:15 P.M. New guidelines set for foreign nationals seeking to enter Israel

Israel has formulated guidelines for the entry of non-citizens into the country, whose arrival will be approved by an exceptions committee led by the Population and Immigration Authority.

Over the next two weeks, citizens will be prioritized for entry into Israel ahead of the March 23 election, a press release from the authority said. Non-citizens will be allowed only with advance approval.

Only specific categories of people will be eligible to apply for a approval by the exceptions committee. One category is the partners or parents of Israeli citizens or permanent residents. Another is professional athletes who have received approval for participating in a competition. Another category is individuals who are vital to Israel's foreign relations or national security. Also eligible will be those who are immigrating and cannot change the date of their immigration; foreign workers who must be present to retain their employment; and people who must be in Israel for humanitarian or personal needs. Students and volunteers will not be allowed to enter until March 27. (Haaretz)

9:49 P.M. Israelis stranded abroad for two months arrive at Tel Aviv airport

Passengers arriving at Ben-Gurion Airport from Newark Sunday afternoon went home with a pink paper bracelet and nothing more.

For the past several weeks, government officials have been talking about requiring returning travelers to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet if they choose to quarantine at home rather than at a hotel. But Sunday’s arrivals had to do nothing more than fill in an online form saying where they planned to quarantine, since legislation authorizing the electronic bracelets hasn’t yet been passed.

The returning travelers were of all ages. Some had left Israel to ski, others to work, others to visit a sick relative. Some were Israelis living abroad who had come back to visit family here after a longer than planned separation. (Hagar Shezaf)

9:41 P.M. For the Israeli hotel industry, mandatory quarantine was a lifesaver

Starting at 10 P.M. Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces Home Front Command went from room to room at Jerusalem’s Olive Tree Hotel distributing forms allowing returnees from abroad to leave the hotel to continue their quarantine at home. The move came as a surprise as only a few hours earlier they had been told that they would only be released at midnight on Sunday.

Under the new rules, people arriving to Israel from overseas are no longer required to quarantine in a hotel for at least 10 days; from now on they will isolate at home, with the authorities relying on technology to monitor compliance and enforcement. For now, however, legislation on the use of monitoring technology has yet to be passed so quarantine is maintained on the honor system.

Few at the Olive Tree hesitated to pack their bags and get home. “Is someone traveling to the Kfar Saba area and want to share a taxi?’ asked Ophir over the guests’ WhatsApp group. Someone else quoted Natan Sharansky, “Believe me, the drug of freedom is universally potent.”

For the hotels, the end of the quarantine program means the end of an assured, if modest, revenue stream, and the resumption of their real business of hosting tourists at a time when global travel remains depressed. (Rina Rozenberg Kandel)

3:20 P.M. Quarantine surveillance bill includes police monitoring system

The electronic surveillance bill, which the government is advancing to ensure travelers returning from abroad quarantine properly, includes a system that would request that citizens share their current location with police to confirm that they are self-isolating.

On Thursday, the government published a memorandum bill to be approved by the Knesset that would let the health minister authorize the use of different technological means, such as electronic bracelets, in order to monitor Israelis returning from abroad via Ben-Gurion International Airport.

Starting Sunday, 1,000 Israelis will be entering the country each day with no oversight, save for visits by police to make sure they are in quarantine.

Haaretz has learned that the new bill gives returning Israelis three options for quarantine oversight: electronic bracelets, a police system that shares their location and quarantine in designated hotels.

The Knesset is expected to hold the first reading of the bill on Monday, and then to pass it through an expedited legislative process. (Josh Breiner)

2:10 P.M. COVID czar says wearing mask outdoors not critical, but still mandatory

Israel's COVID czar, Prof. Nachman Ash, said on Sunday that wearing masks in the open air was not critical. However, he added that in order not to confuse the public and to encourage precaution, wearing masks in public will remain mandatory. (Haaretz)

1:30 P.M. Israel sees small rise in infection rate as economy reopens

Israel experienced a slight increase in its R number – the average number of people each coronavirus carrier infects – on the same day that the country reopens its economy, the Health Ministry reported.

According to Health Ministry statistics, the R number rose from 1.01 on Saturday to 1.02 on Sunday.

In the Arab community, the R number has decreased to 1.04 over the same period of time, while the number in the ultra-Orthodox community has risen to 1.

The Health Ministry figures also revealed that 724 coronavirus patients in Israel are in a critical condition, with around 210 on respirators. (Haaretz)

12:58 P.M. Left out? Israeli vaccine refuseniks fear exclusion as economy reopens

Israel has led the world in COVID-19 vaccinations. Now it faces another challenge that other countries will have to grapple with: how to balance public health and the rights of the unvaccinated. (Reuters) Read the full report here.

12:54 P.M. Israel promotes bill to use E-bracelets to track arrivals

The government on Thursday published a bill memorandum for returning travelers requiring isolation due to coronavirus restrictions to wear electronic bracelets

However, criminology jurists and human rights activists are concerned that the proposed method is unnecessarily extreme and undemocratic. (Sagi Cohen) Read the full report here.

8:50 A.M. Israel opts against using British Mandate law for barring unvaccinated students from school

Israel will not activate a clause in past legislation which allows the state to remove unvaccinated students from school and pass on their data to educational institutions and local authorities.

Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit clarified that any steps to enact a similar program would require further legislation, even though his office used the clause to approve the same measures for a measles outbreak two years ago.

This is done by using a clause in legislation from the British Mandate, based on the opinion of the legal adviser of the Health Ministry. (Netael Bandel)