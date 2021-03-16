Coronavirus Live: Israel Reopens Skies Ahead of Election

Months into its mass coronavirus vaccination campaign, Israel sees a drop in COVID infections and in the number of serious cases. Israel has reopened commerce and culture for vaccinated people, but some restrictions remain on inbound and outbound flights. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 6,030 Israelis have died of the virus.

Palestinians in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip have received 30,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, and 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine donated by Israel. A total of 1,943 people have died of COVID in the West Bank, while 566 have died in Gaza.

LIVE UPDATES

8:00 A.M. Israel reopens skies ahead of election

Israel has reopened its skies to flights from all locations and to all destinations beginning on Tuesday, following a decision by the government cabinet on Sunday night to remove some restrictions on incoming flights that would allow Israelis stuck abroad to return to the country ahead of the election next Tuesday.

Ministers, however, decided to keep the 3,000-person cap on daily arrivals. In its decision, the cabinet emphasized that the Health Ministry has the authority to cancel flights that could potentially endanger public health. (Judy Maltz and Ido Efrati)

MONDAY

8:09 P.M. Legislation mandating workers get vaccinated stalls

The passing of a bill that would allow obligating employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus or undergo an occasional COVID test has stalled for two weeks due to opposition from the education and finance ministries.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein announced a month ago that he plans to enshrine this into law, but after the ministries expressed their opposition and legal challenges raised by the attorney general, there were no further attempts to advance the bill.

The bill would obligate employers, including the state, to condition the arrival of an employee to the workplace on receiving a vaccine or presenting a negative test for the coronavirus. The bill would also apply to the Education Ministry and therefore to teaching staffs as well. (Netael Bandel)

4:50 P.M. 1,886 Israelis remain stuck abroad, state tells high court

Israel told the High Court Monday that 1,886 citizens are still stuck abroad due to COVID restrictions, after the High Court ordered that they perform a survey to determine how many people were still unable to return to Israel.

The numbers were broken down by country, with the largest number of citizens stuck abroad in Russia, Germany, Italy and the U.S. respectively.

Israel announced earlier on Sunday that it will reopen its skies to flights from all locations and to all destinations, removing some restriction on incoming flights.

Ministers, however, decided to keep the 3,000-cap on daily arrivals. The amended regulations will come into effect on Tuesday.

In response, the head of the legal department for the Movement for Quality Government, Adv. Tomer Naor, called for the quotas to be scrapped altogether.

“We are only a week before the election. It is imperative to allow Israelis who want to return home the opportunity to do so, and to exercise their most basic democratic right,” he said. (Netael Bandel)

