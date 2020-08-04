Coronavirus Israel Live: Confirmed Cases Pass 75,000

Israel and the West Bank are dealing with a renewed outbreak of the coronavirus, leading to proposals and measures intended to curb its spread and mitigate the economic ramifications of the crisis by both Israeli and Palestinian authorities.

75,825 people in Israel have so far tested positive for the coronavirus; 559 people have died.

In the West Bank, there are 7,824 active cases; 80 people have died. In the Gaza Strip, 72 people were diagnosed and one person has died.

8:10 P.M. 1,395 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, 13 deaths

1,395 new cases of the coronavirus have been diagnosed since Monday night, according to data released by the Health Ministry. 342 of those with the virus are in serious condition, with 99 of those on ventilators. 13 Israeli's have died of the virus since Monday night, putting the death toll from the pandemic at 559. (Haaretz)

4:52 P.M. Tel Aviv Municipality to allow weddings at designated public locations

The Tel Aviv Municipality has announced that it will allow weddings of up to 20 participants to be held at several public sites, in accordance with Health Ministry guidelines. The municipality will also provide celebrants with electrical infrastructure, tables, chairs and white tablecloths. The service will also be provided to LGBTQ couples. Also, for those couples interested, the rabbinate will assist in providing a large number of ketubahs (Jewish marriage contracts) free of charge.

Weddings will be permitted to be held from 4:00 PM to 11:00 PM on weekdays, and from 10:00 AM until the beginning on Shabbat or Fridays. The designated sites for weddings include: Rocks Park in Jaffa, Sporteque North and the Wohl Amphitheater in Ganei Yehoshua, Menachem Begin Park, the botanical gardens near Park Hahorshot and the Old Train Station. (Bar Peleg)

1:14 P.M National Security Council to present plan allowing Israelis to travel abroad, top official says

Deputy head of the National Security Council, Eytan Ben-David, said the council has crafted a plan allowing Israeli nationals to travel to 10 countries whose illness rate is low, dubbed “green areas,” and nationals of those countries would also be allowed to visit Israel.

According to Ben-David, the plan will be submitted to the Knesset Coronavirus Cabinet. He added that Israelis flying back from those countries won’t be required to enter quarantine upon arrival.”

Ben-David also said that since Israel’s rate of illness in considered among the highest in the world, a lot of countries bar entry to Israeli nationals or require that they enter quarantine once they arrive. (Jonathan Lis)

12:03 P.M. Health minister says ban on opening non-essential businesses on weekends to be revoked

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said that Israel has decided to rescind the order to shutter businesses deemed non-essential on weekends, adding that the move would be redundant and only hurt the public.

“There’s no proof it’s helping anyone, and in my opinion apart from harming the public it does nothing,” Edelstein said while speaking at a press briefing at Wolfson Medical Center in Holon.

The Edelstein added that in recent weeks 200 jobs for doctors, 2,000 for nurses and 750 for medical staffers have opened, calling it an “impressive achievement.”

Edelstein also spoke about the meeting held by the Knesset Coronavirus Cabinet on Monday. “Health Ministry Director General Chezy Levy and coronavirus czar Ronni Gamzu will soon release their recommendations regarding future steps to battle the virus. At the moment, we’ve managed to curb the spike in infection rate,” but we have to flatten the curve to prevent the hospital from being overwhelmed. “We will make an effort to set homogenous regulations for all the sectors in Israel,” he said.

Edelstein added that “This all depends on the behavior of the public.” (Haaretz)

11:27 A.M. Health Ministry opposes Jewish New Year Uman pilgrimage

Health Ministry representative Dr. Asher Shalmon expressed the ministry's opposition to Jewish pilgrims traveling to Uman, where thy mark the Jewish New Year at the burial site of an 18th century rabbi, citing coronavirus concerns.

Shalmon added that the authorities in Ukraine should also act to stop the pilgrimage.

“Our professional opinion is that an event in which 30,000 people congregate on one street cannot take place, and the only way to prevent it is that Ukrainian authorities get involved and take proper action,” Shalmon said. (Jonathan Lis)

11:22 A.M. Confirmed cases top 75,000 as Israel registers eight more deaths

Israel's number of confirmed cases rose by 653 since yesterday, bringing nationwide tally to 75,083. According to Health Ministry data, there are currently 24,764 active cases, out of which 97 are on ventilators. The ministry also registered eight more deaths from the virus, raising the death toll to 554.

So far, 49,763 people have recovered. (Haaretz)

9:55 A.M. Gantz, army chief approve appointment of virus command center head

Following the decision to establish a command and control center to battle the coronavirus and delegate the authority to the army, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi approved the appointment of Brig. Gen. Nissan Davidi as the commander of the control center. Davidi previously served as the Chieff Logistics Officer for the Home Front Command and the Northern Command. (Amos Harel and Yaniv Yaniv Kubovich)

9:22 A.M. Over 800 new cases diagnosed since Monday night

The Health Ministry said 801 people have tested positive for the coronavirus since Monday night, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 74,903. Israel currently has 24,598 active cases, out of which 101 people are on ventilators. The country's death toll remains at 546.

The ministry added that 22,396 coronavirus tests were conducted on Monday. (Haaretz)

11:44 P.M. Otherwise healthy woman in advanced pregnancy on ventilator with COVID-19

A woman in her 30s who is 29 weeks pregnant has been in a Tel Aviv hospital for around a week, sedated and on a ventilator due to COVID-19.

Officials at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov Hospital) say her condition has improved and she may be able to breathe on her own soon. A senior physician said tests indicate that her fetus is healthy. (Ido Efrati)

8:00 P.M. Five more die, over 1,200 new cases Monday

The total number of coronavirus cases in Israel has risen by 1,287 on Monday to reach 74,102, according to the Health Ministry, while the number of active cases stands at 26,005.

Five more people have died on Monday, bringing the death toll to 546. There are currently 334 patients in serious condition. The number of people on ventilators stands at 99. (Haaretz)

6:55 P.M. Police shut down 28 businesses for coronavirus violations

The police has ordered so far 28 businesses to close for violating coronavirus regulatios, police representative told a Knesset committee. 59 additional bussinesses were issued warnings. (Jonathan Lis)

2:10 P.M. Netanyahu cautiously welcomes plateau in infection rate, says September expected to be worse

The prime minister said the illness rate remained high in Israel compared to the rest of the world, and that this could lead to "a large number" of deaths.

Speaking at the beginning of a meeting of the so-called coronavirus cabinet, he said that the number of new infections was rising, but slowly, which meant the health system was not currently at risk of being overwhelmed.

However, this is not a satisfactory situation, he said. "Our aim is to break the chain of infection, which is very difficult to do when you have thousands of new patients every day. We need both digital and human means to catch and trace the contagion chains," he added.

He warned against complacency, noting that the situation would likely become worse when the school year begins in September. (Noa Landau)

2:05 P.M. Knesset coronavirus committee heads slams government for failing to reopen cultural industry

Lawmaker Yifat Shasha-Biton, who heads the parliamentary committee overseeing the government's coronavirus response, criticized the executive's failure to either allow cultural events to resume, or at least draw up a roadmap to do so.

It's not the first time that Shasha-Biton, a representative of the Kulanu faction within Likud, comes head to head with the government.

The main point of contention she raised, echoed by other actors in the industry, is the fact that attendance can generally be controlled in the kind of ticketed artistic events that characterizes the industry.

Others in the committee were also critical of the double standards adopted by the government, after it decided to allow thousands of students to enter the country for religious studies. (Jonathan Lis)

11:40 A.M. 20 new beds added to country’s hospitals since beginning of coronavirus outbreak

Twenty new hospital beds have been added to the country’s medical facilities since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak several months ago, according to a report by the Knesset’s research and information center. The report further said that the Health Ministry has figures on the number of hospitalized coronavirus patients, but not precise numbers on hospital bed occupancy for coronavirus patients in all hospitals. The Knesset center’s study of the issue found that bed occupancy was not higher in the first half of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019, with some hospitals even showing lower occupancy. (Jonathan Lis)

11:00 A.M. Five more people die, cases rise by 416 since Sunday

The total number of people with the coronavirus has risen by 416 since Sunday to reach 73,231, according to the Health Ministry, while the number of active cases standing at 25,167.

Five more people have died, bringing the death toll to 541. There are currently 783 people who are hospitalized, 334 of them in serious condition. The number of people on ventilators has risen by two to 100. (Haaretz)

10:40 A.M. Coronavirus czar approves entry of 17,000 students in coming months

Coronavirus czar Ronni Gamzu has approved the entry of 17,000 university and yeshiva students into the country, most of them foreign, in the coming months. According to numbers presented in a Sunday meeting to discuss the issue, the thousands of students, mostly from the U.S., include some 12,000 yeshiva students.

The also include 5,000 participants in Masa programs, 2,000 university students, 1,500 students at private institutions, and 500 participants in a program to help foreign students receive an Israeli matriculation certificate. Gamzu said that students will only be allowed in institutions that commit to ensuring that incoming students quarantine in capsules of up to six people and are administered coronavirus tests during the period of isolation.

As most of the students are not Israeli, they faced the possibility of not being allowed to enter the country after the civil aviation authority told airlines that it was forbidden to allow non-residents to enter until September. Following enormous pressure on the government placed recently by ultra-Orthodox political party heads calling for allowing yeshiva students to arrive, Interior Minister Arye Dery and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein approved their arrival, which has now also been approved by Gamzu. (Ido Efrati)

