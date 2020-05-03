Coronavirus Israel Live: Schools Reopen as Death Toll Reaches 230

People walking by the beach in Tel Aviv, May 2. 2020.

As the world continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, Israel and the Palestinians are working to curb the spread of COVID-19 among their populations.

■ 16,185 people in Israel have so far tested positive for the coronavirus; 229 people have died. In the West Bank, 336 people tested positive; two people have died. In the Gaza Strip, 17 people were diagnosed.

■ The Israeli government approved a series of steps to ease the lockdown restrictions, including allowing group prayer, partial reopening of the economy and stores, and fines for not wearing masks in public. Some coronavirus wards started closing as cases decline.

LIVE UPDATES

11:28 A.M. As Israel's schools reopen, Education Ministry belatedly issues guidelines

Israel's schools reopened for the first time in seven weeks on Sunday, with grades 1 up to 3 and 11 and 12 resuming their studies and the rest being scheduled to return later this month.

Israel is one of the first countries in the world to order the reopening of schools after an extended period of lockdown, but many districts refused to reopen in the absence of clear health guidelines from the Education Ministry, which were published late on Sunday morning only after schools were opened.

Schools in Tel Aviv, Haifa, Be'er Sheva and Bnei Brak remain shuttered. Schools in Arab localities are not reopening either, and some have asked to delay the return until after Ramadan. According to the Education Ministry, 80 percent of schools in Israel reopened. (Shira Kadari-Ovadia)

9:39 A.M. Slight increase in number of coronavirus cases in Israel

Israel confirmed 8 new coronavirus cases Sunday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 16,193. 9,634 people have recovered, and 6,329 are still active.

105 patients are in serious condition, with 82 of them on life support. 230 people with COVID-19 died so far. (Haaretz)

7:48 A.M. Gov't approves extending emergency regulations until Monday

The Israeli government approved on Sunday overnight to extend the emergency regulations to tackle the coronavirus for another 24 hours, until Monday. It also decided to postpone opening businesses in Arab communities during the month of Ramadan, from 6:00 P.M. to 7:30 P.M. (Noa Landau)

SATURDAY

An Israeli hairdresser cuts a customer's hair in his shop in Jerusalem, after the government eased some lockdown measures imposed to stem the spread of the coronavirus, April 26, 2020. AFP

11:02 P.M. Israel's Education Ministry delays directives for reopening schools

The Education Ministry had not issued directives for reopening schools as of late Saturday night, despite ministers approving the reopening of schools Sunday morning, amid mounting chaos and criticism from teachers, parents and municipalities.

“The directives will be published overnight, or by the morning at the latest,” the ministry stated on Saturday.

The ministerial committee dealing with the coronavirus approved Friday the reopening on Sunday of grades 1 through 3 and 11th and 12th grades – but not kindergartens, as had originally been planned.

However, schools will not be opening Sunday in several major cities. (Shira Kadari-Ovadia)

10:40 P.M. Restriction barring seniors from coming to work lifted

The cabinet approved lifting a restriction that prevented senior citizens from coming to work due to fears that they would contract the coronavirus.

Social Equality Minister Gila Gamliel, who pushed for the restriction to be lifted, said, "There is no reason that senior citizens without other risk factors shouldn't return to work. The restriction discriminated on the basis of age and hurt seniors financially and socially." (Noa Landau)

10:10 P.M. Many more women than men in the ranks of Israel's coronavirus lay-offs, figures show

Nearly 30 percent more women than men have been laid off or placed on unpaid leave since the start of the coronavirus crisis in Israel. According to figures provided by the Israel Employment Service at the request of Haaretz, 116,000 more women than men filed for unemployment benefits in March and April.

The data, which covers the period up to April 16, show that 535,000 women and 419,000 men lost their jobs, meaning that women account for 56 percent of the newly unemployed while men account for 44 percent, even though the numbers of women and men in Israel are nearly equal. In the two months preceding the virus crisis, the unemployment picture was more balanced, with women accounting for 50.6 percent. (Lee Yaron)

9:20 P.M. 84 new cases diagnosed in Israel over 24 hours

Israel confirmed 84 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 16,185. 9,593 of them have recovered so far, and 6,363 are still considered active.

Protesters attend a protest in support of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in front of Israel's Supreme Court, Jerusalem, April 30, 2020 The Associated Press/ Ariel Schalit

105 patients are in serious condition, with 82 of them on life support. 229 Israelis with COVID-19 died so far. (Haaretz)

3:10 P.M. Arab local councils to call general strike on Tuesday

The heads of the Arab local councils are calling a general strike and a strike of municipal functions beginning Tuesday in protest of Israel's failure to appropriate proper funds to cover losses due to the coronavirus.

In addition, the 16 Druze and Circassian municipalities in Israel announced that they will strike on Sunday in protest of the "government's refusal to address their demands."

The heads of the Arab local councils are demanding reimbursement and damages for the loss of municipal property tax payments from business owners who were forced to close their doors under the coronavirus restrictions.

In an urgent address to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Interior Minister Arye Dery, the council heads claimed that the Interior Ministry budgeted 2.82 billion shekels ($804 million) to aid local municipalities, and that only 47 million were earmarked for Arab municipalities – about 1.7 percent. The municipalities estimate their losses at about 70 million shekels per month since the crisis began. (Jack Khoury)

1:50 P.M. Coronavirus infection rate surges by over 40 percent within three days in Bedouin town

The Health Ministry said that the coronavirus infection in the Bedouin reginal council of Hura in the Negev has jumped by 43.5 percent, with 30 new patients diagnosed in the past three days. (Haaretz)

1:20 P.M. Iran coronavirus deaths rise by 65 to 6,156

Iran's death toll from new coronavirus increased by 65 in the past 24 hours to 6,156 on Saturday, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement on state TV.

The total number of diagnosed cases in Iran, one of the hardest hit Middle Eastern countries, has reached 96,448, he said, adding that 2,787 were in critical condition. (Reuters)

10:23 A.M. Number of Israel’s confirmed coronavirus cases rises to 16,152, more than half have recovered

The Health Ministry said that so far 16,152 Israelis have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, with 148 new cases registered in the last 24 hours.

Of the total cases registered, 9,400 people have recovered, leaving 6,525 active coronavirus cases in Israel.

A man gets his hair cut in Jerusalem on April 26, 2020. Ohad Zwigenberg

So far, 227 Israelis have died from the virus, 107 are in serious condition, 84 of whom are on ventilators. (Haaretz)

A man wears a face mask with an Israeli flag pattern, April 27, 2020. Ofer Vaknin

Medical staff hug in a coronavirus-dedicated ward at Ichilov hospital, Tel Aviv, April 21, 2020. Ohad Zwigenberg