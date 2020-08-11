Coronavirus Israel Live: Police Warn Against Crowds Ahead of Rabbi's Funeral

Israel and the West Bank are dealing with a renewed coronavirus outbreak, leading to proposals and measures intended to curb its spread and mitigate the economic ramifications of the crisis by both Israeli and Palestinian authorities.

85,354 people in Israel have so far tested positive for the coronavirus; 619 people have died.

In the West Bank, there are 7,824 active cases; 80 people have died. In the Gaza Strip, 72 people were diagnosed and one person has died.

LIVE UPDATES

2:00 P.M. Police urge public not to attend funeral of Rabbi

Police are urging the Israeli public to refrain from attending the funeral procession of the Rebbe of Sadigura, which will begin Tuesday at 4 P.M. in Bnei Brak, for fear that the large gathering will further the spread of the coronavirus.

According to police, there is a "real danger to the health of the participants" in the event. The organisation called on the participants at the funeral to be careful about wearing a mask, to maintain a distance of two meters between people and to avoid gathering. Due to the funeral procession - which will begin in Bnei Brak and end at the Givatayim cemetery - streets in both cities will be closed to traffic from 3 P.M. to 6 P.M. (Bar Peleg)

11:15 A.M. Confirmed cases pass 85,000, death toll rises by 6

The Health Ministry said that 632 more Israelis have tested positive for the virus, bringing the nationwide tally of confirmed cases to 85,354, out of which 24,714 cases are still active.

So far, 60,019 people have recovered and 110 are on ventilators. Six more people have died, raising the death toll to 619.

The ministry added that 22,833 coronavirus tests were conducted on Monday. (Haaretz)

MONDAY

11:30 P.M Active cases pass 25,000 again

The number of coronavirus cases has risen to 84,722, with the death toll rising to 613. The number of active cases now stands at 25,108, with 388 people in serious condition. There are 112 people on ventilators. (Haaretz)

10:11 P.M. Knesset approves extending emergency regulations

The Knesset approved a law to extend the coronavirus emergency regulations for another 21 days, until the end of August. The regulations include a 5,000 shekel minimum fine for violating quarantine; a 3,000 minimum shekel fine for failing to report the need to quarantine to the Health Ministry and a 500 shekel minimum fine for failing to wear a mask.



Some regulations were extended only for the remainder of the week, and lapse on the 17th, including the 5,000 shekel minimum fine on quarantine violations in hotels designated for isolation.

Twelve lawmakers voted in favor, and three opposed. (Jonathan Lis)

8:00 P.M. Death toll rises by six

Israel registered six additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total to 612, new Health Ministry data shows.

There are currently 84,381 coronavirus cases in Israel, of which 24,780 are active. There are 288 patients in serious condition, of whom 112 are on ventilators.

4:40 P.M. Netanyahu says school year will begin September 1

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at a closed Likud party meeting Monday that the new public school year would begin as usual on September 1, in accordance with the outline laid out earlier by Education Minister Yoav Gallant. (Noa Landau)

3:35 P.M. Only four 'green' countries allow Israeli citizens in, Foreign Ministry official says

A Foreign Ministry representative told the Knesset's coronavirus committee Monday that only four countries that have a low incidence of COVID-19 – Croatia, Bulgaria, Montenegro and Rwanda – are prepared to permit Israeli passport holders to enter their countries. In order to enter those countries, Israelis must certify that they have tested negative for the virus.

These regulations only apply to those traveling with an Israeli passport. Dual citizens traveling with a foreign passport may be subjected to other restrictions according to their nationality.

Ilan Fluss, the head of the Foreign Ministry’s economic division, told the committee that Italy also permits Israelis to enter the country for business, education and exceptional cases for limited periods.

In addition to those countries, a number of others also allow Israelis to enter: The United States, Serbia and Turkey, considered "red" countries with a high incidence of the coronavirus, place no limitations on Israeli visitors. The United Kingdom, Slovenia, Romania and New York State require a two-week quarantine.

Last Wednesday, the Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement regarding a plan to significantly expand air travel for Israeli passport holders by August 16, but with only days to go before that date, the number of countries to which Israelis can fly at the moment is still limited. (Noa Landau)

1:10 P.M. Finance Ministry inks agreement giving doctors in quarantine full pay

The Israel Medical Association signed an agreement with the Finance Ministry on Monday ensuring that doctors who are required to go into quarantine due to contact on the job with a coronavirus carrier will continue to receive their full pay. The agreement also states that the doctors will not be docked sick days for the quarantine period. (Haaretz)

11:41 A.M. Under pressure, Israeli cabinet adds woman to cabinet subcommittee

The cabinet announced that it will be enlarging the so-called coronavirus cabinet, a subcommittee of ministers that deals with coronavirus policy, by two members. The government came under fire late last month after announcing a slimmed down version of the COVID-19 cabinet that did not include any women.

Minister for Social Equality Meirav Cohen of Kahol Lavan is being added to the coronavirus cabinet and will now be the only woman on the panel. The other appointment is Yaakov Litzman, the housing and construction minister, who is the leader of the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party. Litzman came under fire for his perceived poor handling of the first wave of the coronavirus in his previous post as health minister. (Noa Landau)

11:20 A.M. Total death toll goes to 606

Another six people have died of the coronavirus in Israel, according to a Monday morning update from the Health Ministry.

The overall number of cases has gone up to 83,540.

10:56 A.M. Israeli education minister says next school year will start on time

Education Minister Yoav Gallant vowed on Monday that the new public school year would definitely begin on schedule on September 1, despite the spike in recent weeks in coronavirus cases.

Speaking to the Knesset's Education, Culture and Sports Committee, Gallant said emphatically, "The school year will open on September 1, period. Anyone who says otherwise is trying to attract media attention and sow panic among the public."

The education minister was reacting to comments that Health Ministry Director General Chezi Levy made to the Ynet news website on Monday in which he said that it was possible that students from 4th grade and up would not start school on September 1. Gallant also insisted that special education classes at all grade levels would begin on time.

According to the Education Ministry's plans, children from kindergarten through second grade are due to be placed in regular classes while students in grades 3 through 4 are scheduled to spend almost all of their time in pods consisting of half the usual class, to minimize their contacts. That, however, will require use of more classroom space, meaning that it is not clear where students in the higher grades would be placed. (Shira Kadari-Ovadia)

