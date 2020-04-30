Coronavirus Israel Live: Arab Communities Say Won't Reopen Schools, Fearing Spike in Cases

An Israeli boy is getting tested for coronavirus in Jerusalem, April 2020.

As the world continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, Israel and the Palestinians are working to curb the spread of COVID-19 among their populations.

■ 15,870 people in Israel have so far tested positive for the coronavirus; 219 people have died. In the West Bank, 480 cases have been diagnosed so far. Two have died. In Gaza, 17 cases have been diagnosed.

■ The Israeli government approved a series of steps to ease the lockdown restrictions, including allowing group prayer, partial reopening of the economy and stores, and fines for not wearing masks in public. Some coronavirus wards started closing as cases decline.

Coronavirus tracker: Live statistics of cases and deaths in Israel and worldwide

LIVE UPDATES

11:36 A.M. Schools to remain close in Israel’s Arab communities amid coronavirus fears

The heads of Israel’s Arab municipalities said that schools won’t resume operation in the next two weeks. The decision comes amid parental objection to the matter and concerns that the coronavirus infection rate will continue growing within Israel's Arab society.

A situation assessment on the matter will be held over the weekend. (Jack Khoury)

11:10 A.M. Israel approves entry of 50,000 Palestinian workers starting Sunday

Israel decided to allow some 50,000 Palestinian workers from the West Bank to enter the country starting Sunday.

The workers will stay in Israel during the month of Ramadan and until Eid al Fitr. In the event that the workers return to the West Bank during the aforementioned period, they won’t be allowed back in Israel until Eid al Fitr over coronavirus fears.

This is the second time Israel allows Palestinian workers to enter its territory under such conditions. The workers’ employers are responsible for their sleeping arrangements in Israel. (Hagar Shezaf)

9:53 A.M. Netanyahu mulls shelving Shin Bet tracking scheme, official says

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering halting legislation allowing cellphone tracking of quarantined coronavirus patients by the Shin Bet security services, Deputy Attorney General Raz Nizri said on Thursday.

In March the government approved an emergency order allowing the Shin Bet to track the cellphone of suspected and confirmed coronavirus patients. (Jonathan Lis)

A man wears a face mask with an Israeli flag pattern, April 27, 2020. Ofer Vaknin

9:24 A.M. Israel confirms 15,870 coronavirus cases, as number of fatalities rises to 219

The Health Ministry said that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel has risen to 15,870, of whom 117 are in serious condition. The virus has so far claimed the lives of 219 Israelis, while 8,412 have recovered. (Haaretz)

7:10 A.M. Israel lifts 500-meter restriction on outdoor sports

Israelis will be allowed to engage in physical activity with no distance limit from their home starting Thursday, as part of the steps the government is taking to ease coronavirus restrictions.

Until now, physical activity was only permitted within 500-meter from one’s home. (Haaretz)

4:00 A.M. Yemen reports first coronavirus deaths

Yemen has reported its first two deaths from the novel coronavirus, its health minister told Yemen TV.

Earlier, Yemeni authorities reported five coronavirus infections in Aden, after the United Nations said it feared the disease could be spreading undetected in a country where millions face famine and lack medical care. Previously Yemen had detected only a single case.

WEDNESDAY

10:00 P.M. Israelis visiting malls, markets will have to download mandatory tracking app

Shopping malls and markets across Israel, shut due to the coronavirus outbreak, will only be allowed to reopen after the development of a tracking system that would monitor all visitors, Health Ministry Director General Moshe Bar Siman Tov said at a Monday meeting.

All customers will be required to install a tracking app on their phone to enter shopping malls and markets, once these reopen. The app, which according to Bar Siman Tov is already in stages of development, will be part of a control system that would allow authorities to keep a tab on the number of visitors at any given moment.

The app would let authorities track the locations visited by confirmed and suspected coronavirus patients, allowing rapidly conduct contact tracing. It remains unclear whether shopping mall managers would have any access to the data collected by the app and whether the applications will continue to monitor people after they leave the mall. Moreover, app development responsibilities will be placed on mall managers, but it is uncertain who will oversee them. (Ido Efrati)

9:49 P.M. Israel marks 487 recoveries, 106 new cases in a day

Medical staff hug in a coronavirus-dedicated ward at Ichilov hospital, Tel Aviv, April 21, 2020. Ohad Zwigenberg

According to the Health Ministry, 115 of Israel's 15,834 cases are in severe condition, with 90 of them on ventilators. So far, 215 have died and 8,233 have recovered.

9:00 P.M. Kindergartens, grades 1 through 3 to resume Sunday amid protests from teachers and administration

Kingergartens, along with school grades 1 through 3, will reopen on Sunday, in small groups and to a limited extent. The opening of further educational institutions will be dependent on discussions which will take place National Security Council meeting this Friday.

School administrators today protested the decision to reopen schools on such short notice, without giving principals the opportunity to learn and respond to the regulations for the return, which were released just hast Tuesday. "We call on the Education Ministry to stop, and prepare properly … and collaboration with school principals" heads of the "Leaders" organization wrote, "in setting a deadline, and only after that, build a plan of action based on a realistic schedule."

Elementary school teachers, who will resume teaching this week, also expressed concern that while grades 1 through 3 will continue five days a week, kindergarten classes would take place in small groups, so that each child would only be present at the kindergarten three days a week, posing a problem for teachers with small children.

Daycare centers and private kindergartens are currently threatening not to open next week on the grounds that they have incurred debts in recent weeks and that the limited format of the return to study will not be financially viable. "What do they expect teachers to do," a teacher wondered, "to go to school and leave the toddlers home alone?" (Shira Kadari-Ovadia)

7:21 P.M. Health Ministry says over 20,000 tests performed in last 48 hours

According to the Health Ministry, 10,881 tests were done on Tuesday and 10,476 on Monday.

6:46 P.M. Arab Israeli parents committee opposes return to school amid virus fear

Heads of parents' committees in Arab society oppose the gradual return to school early next week because of concern over the spread of the coronavirus in Arab communities. The committee, along with local authorities, issued an offical statement that they did not intend to return the children to school and will instead wait until the end of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr in the last week of May.

"Our decision is a definitive and clear," said the chairman of the parents committee in Tira, Mu'ataz Iraqi, adding that every parent understands the financial pressure needed to return children to schools gradually, but the fear of the virus spreading has not yet passed in the Arab communities and therefore the danger is palpable in this regard. (Jack Khoury)

2:06 P.M. Attempted arson at tax office branch may be linked to self-employed hurt by coronavirus crisis

Police are investigating an attempted arson at the an income tax authority branch office in the central Israeli city of Holon. On the wall of the building, the anonymous assailant spray painted "The blood of the self-employed is not cheap," and police suspect that the arson attempt is part of protests carried out by self-employed workers and freelancers, who have been particularly hard-hit by the economic fallout of the coronavirus crisis. No one was injured in the attempt, but property was damaged. (Bar Peleg)

1:46 P.M. City of Bnei Brak posts danger signs in buildings with confirmed coronavirus cases

Authorities in Bnei Brak, the ultra-Orthodox city that has accounted for 15 percent of the country's coronavirus infections, have begun putting signs inside buildings warning that a confirmed coronavirus patient is living or staying there. According to ultra-Orthodox newspapers, this is being done as an attempt to pressure infected people into entering government-run quarantine facilities.

There are 1,450 active cases in Bnei Brak, with hundreds in facilities and some 400 remaining in private homes. The government has created special facilities for ultra-Orthodox patients so that they can continue to observe religious law, but convincing Bnei Brak residents, many of whom have large immediate families they don't want to be separated from, to enter them. (Ronny Linder)

12:59 P.M. Iran death toll from coronavirus reaches 5,957

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Iran rose by 80 in the past twenty four hours to 5,957, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement on state TV on Wednesday.

The total number of diagnosed cases of new coronavirus in Iran, one of the countries hardest hit by the outbreak in the Middle East, has reached 93,657, he said. (Reuters)

10:35 A.M. Number of Israeli cases rises to 15,782, death toll at 212; recoveries surpass active cases

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel has risen to 15,782, the Health Ministry says. In the 24 hours between Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, 193 new cases were diagnosed. Ninety-one patients are on a ventilator, with 352 patients hospitalized. The number of recoveries, 7,929, has surpassed the number of active cases, 7,641. (Haaretz)

3:26 A.M. Mainland China reports 22 new coronavirus cases vs 6 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 22 new coronavirus cases for April 28, up from 6 reported a day earlier, putting its total number of COVID-19 infections to date at 82,858. The total number of deaths in the mainland from COVID-19 remained unchanged at 4,633. (Reuters) >> Read previous updates