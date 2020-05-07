Coronavirus Israel Live: Israel Relaxes Emergency Regulations for Those Returning From Abroad

Shoppers wear face masks and walk around a fashion shopping center in Ashdod, as restrictions over the coronavirus disease ease around Israel, May 5, 2020.

As the world continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, Israel and the Palestinians are working to curb the spread of COVID-19 among their populations.

■ 16,310 people in Israel have so far tested positive for the coronavirus; 239 people have died. In the West Bank and East Jerusalem, 515 people tested positive; two people have died. In the Gaza Strip, 17 people were diagnosed, 12 of which recovered.

skip - corona-stats

■ The Israeli government approved a series of steps to ease the lockdown restrictions, including allowing group prayer, partial reopening of the economy and stores, and fines for not wearing masks in public. Some coronavirus wards started closing as cases decline.

■ Coronavirus tracker: Live stats of cases and deaths

LIVE UPDATES

06:00 A.M. Israel's private day cares to reopen Sunday in limited format

The Finance Ministry announced that private day cares will return operating starting Sunday. The ministry's representatives came to an understanding with the day cares that they would work with up to 17 children in one group, with the preschool manager choosing whether to rotate the children or find another solution to meet the guidelines.

It was also agreed that kindergartens will receive a one-time grant, the size of which will be determined according to the number of children in the kindergarten, as compensation for the loss they have incurred. (Shira Kadari-Ovadia)

12:30 A.M. Israeli government approves extending coronavirus emergency regulations to May 10

The Israeli government extended the coronavirus emergency regulations requiring those returning from abroad to be isolated in hotels, but at the same time increased the order's flexibility. So far, those returning to Israel have been obliged to stay in hotels except "under special circumstances", and now they will be allowed to stay in their home for "health and humanitarian reasons, or for personal or other reasons that is found warranted."

In order to receive the exemption, those returning from overseas will have to prove that they have a "suitable place for isolation" to prevent a situation where they will infect their household members. The government decision states that the flexibility on exemptions is due to the fact that "the returning population from the end of April is characterized by older people or families who own their own homes." (Noa Landau)

WEDNESDAY

10:14 P.M. Number of coronavirus cases in Israel stands at 16,310

The Health Ministry said that 16,310 Israelis have been so far diagnosed with the coronavirus, with 33 new cases registered since Tuesday.

So far, 174 people have recovered, 89 are in serious condition, 69 of whom are on ventilators and 239 have died of the virus. (Haaretz)

9:38 P.M. Israel approves Lag Ba’omer restrictions to prevent coronavirus spread, barring bonfires nationwide

The government has approved a series of restrictions to prevent a renewed outbreak of the coronavirus during the next week’s Lag Ba’omer holiday, including by banning bonfires nationwide.

The ban on bonfires, which are a Lag Ba’omer tradition, will be in place from Thursday May 7 until Wednesday May 13. The holiday itself runs from sundown on May 11 to sundown on May 12.

The one exception will be the bonfires on Mount Meron, where according to tradition the Talmudic sage Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai is buried. These bonfires will take place under strict restrictions.

Throughout this week, people are barred from being on Mount Meron unless they live or work there. Consequently, guesthouses may not rent rooms to out-of-town visitors during this week.

Between Thursday May 14 and Sunday May 17, a more limited access ban will be in place. People will be barred from visiting the town of Meron and the grave of Rabbi Bar Yochai – a traditional pilgrimage site during this period – and guesthouses may not rent rooms to out-of-town visitors.

Three bonfires will be permitted near Bar Yochai’s grave, all at different times. But attendance at each will be limited to 50 people.

Additionally, there will be no public transportation to Mount Meron during these three days, except for residents of the area and the people granted permits to attend the bonfires.

Anyone who violates these restrictions will be subject to a fine.

As of Sunday, May 10, up to 19 or 20 people will be able to participate in weddings, funerals and prayer services held outdoors. In addition, up to 19 people will be able to attend indoor circumcisions.

Also starting next week, therapy sessions for minors may take place without masks or social distancing.

Gyms and dance studios will be allowed to open next week as well. But gyms may not have more than one person per 10 square meters (compared to the usual 15-person limit), while studios may not have more than one per seven square meters.

The Health Ministry urged the public to continue practicing social distancing, wear masks and maintain good hygiene. (Noa Landau)

7:20 P.M. Israeli Premier League to resume on May 30

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved the plan formulated by the Health Ministry, the Sports and Culture Ministry and the Israel Football Association allowing the Premier and National leagues to resume playing on May 30. (Itamar Katzir and Or Boker)

6:40 P.M. Health Ministry approves plan for reopening day cares

The Health Ministry approved the return of children aged 0-3 to day cares. The children won’t be divided into small group like in preschools, but day cares will be allowed to accept up to 17 children.

Private day cares would be allowed to accept up to five children. (Shira Kadari-Ovadia)

6:37 P.M. Arab communities approve partial resumption of studies starting Thursday

The Arab councils committee adopted the recommendation of the Arab society's emergency committee to resume studies according to Education Ministry guidelines. Starting Thursday, 11th and 12th grades will resume studies, and first to third grades will resume studies on Sunday. (Jack Khoury)

6:30 P.M. Israeli cabinet to hold meeting on Lag Ba'omer restrictions

The cabinet will discuss in a phone meeting whether to bar bonfires and limit access to Mount Meron for the traditional Lag Ba’omer celebration at the tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai.

This year, Israel will mark Lag Ba'omer on May 11-12. (Noa Landau)

12:50 A.M. Arab communities to resume studies for some grades Thursday

The Arab councils committee, which will convene in the coming hour, will adopt the recommendation of the Arab society's emergency committee to resume studies according to Education Ministry guidelines. Starting Thursday, 11th and 12th grades will resume studies, and first to third grades will resume studies this week. Local authorities will decide how and when to resume schooling at the local level. (Jack Khoury)

11:40 A.M. Education Ministry considers resuming classes for fourth to sixth graders

The Education Ministry is weighing sending fourth to sixth graders back t0 school for one school day per week, beginning May 17.(Shira Kadari-Ovadia)

11:00 A.M. Israel confirms 25 new cases of virus

Israel confirmed 25 new cases of the coronavirus overnight, raising the total number of cases to 16,314. Twenty five have recovered overnight and there are currently 5,549 active cases of the virus. The large majority of cases are in mild condition, with 55 in moderate condition and 90 in serious condition. Seventy patients are on ventilators.

The death toll remains steady at 238.

Breaking news and analyses in your inbox Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close

9:29 A.M. 100,000 Israelis to be tested for virus antibodies

The Health Ministry plans to conduct serological testing to detect the presence of coronavirus antibodies on roughly 100,000 Israelis. This will give a snapshot of how the coronavirus spreads, into order to prepare for a second wave of infection, according to Health Ministry director general Moshe Bar Siman Tov in an interview with the New York Times.

According to a Bar Siman Tov, the testing process will begin in a week or two, and will occur via the HMOs. "This is the most important task: To prepare for the next wave, especially the one that will come during the winter," he said. "Luckily the virus hit us after the flu season, but we can't assume there won't be another wave or [that] it won't happen during the summer."

The purpose of testing is to identify the extent to which the Israeli population has been exposed to the virus and has developed antibodies to it. If a significant proportion of the community has developed virus antibodies, it is possible to develop "herd immunity" to it, allowing the population to withstand another outbreak.

However, if it turns out that only a small proportion of the population has been exposed to the virus, a second wave of the virus could hit the country more intensely. Bar Siman Tov said estimates on the proportion of Israelis who have developed antibodies range from less than one percent to more than ten percent. (Haaretz)

Read previous updates