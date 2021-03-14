Coronavirus Live: Israel Sees Infection Rate Reach Five-month Low

Months into its mass coronavirus vaccination campaign, Israel sees a drop in COVID infections and in the number of serious cases, a Military Intelligence report published Sunday shows. Israel continues to lift restrictions on commerce and culture, but some remain on inbound and outbound flights.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 5,988 Israelis have died of the virus.

Palestinians in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip have received 30,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, and 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine donated by Israel. It may take a while still for a mass vaccination campaign to get under way in the Palestinian territories. A total of 1,933 people have died of COVID in the West Bank, while 565 have died in Gaza.

10:55 A.M. Israel to begin allowing in flights from additional cities ahead of election

The Transportation Ministry announced Sunday that it will begin allowing incoming flights from additional locations, among them Madrid, Amsterdam, Larnaca and Addis Ababa.

The ministry made the decision on the recommendation of the health and foreign ministries, in order to allow Israeli citizens to return to the country to vote in next week's election. (Judy Maltz)

10:21 A.M. Infection rate reaches 5-month low

Israel's R number – the number of people a person sick with COVID infects – has dropped to 0.78, a five-month low, a report by Israel's Military Intelligence published Sunday shows.

According to Health Ministry statistics, 5,988 Israelis have died of COVID-19. There are currently 626 Israelis in serious condition – down from 750 two weeks ago. On Saturday 773 people tested positive for the virus, after 2.9 percent of tests conducted came back positive. (Haaretz)

SATURDAY

5:02 P.M. Palestinian Authority announces five-day lockdown in the West Bank

The Palestinian Authority announced a lockdown in all parts of the West Bank starting Monday, due to a rise in coronavirus-related deaths and infection rates.

The lockdown will be in place for five days, and during it most schools will be closed and universities and colleges will move to online learning. Palestinians will be banned from leaving their city or district, and all gatherings, including weddings and funerals, will be banned. (Jack Khoury)

2:24 P.M. More than 1,500 new cases diagnosed in the West Bank on Friday

The Palestinian Health Ministry said that 1,587 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus and 27 have died from the virus over the past 24 hours. Some 6,000 COVID tests were conducted on Friday.

In addition, the number of seriously ill patients in the West Bank has climbed to 170, of whom 48 are on ventilators. (Jack Khoury)

1:05 A.M. U.S. senators to Blinken: Push Israel to 'do more to help Palestinians' with COVID vaccines

Five Democratic senators on Friday asked U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to urge the Israeli government to do more to help Palestinians living in the West Bank to receive adequate supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The senators – Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Tom Carper, Sherrod Brown and Jeff Merkely – wrote Blinken that "the urgency of the moment, as both Israelis and Palestinians face the threat of COVID, demands immediate action."

Sanders, to date, has been the most vocal critic of Israel's failure to distribute COVID vaccines to the Palestinians, slamming the Israeli government for agreeing to first provide vaccines to countries with which it has bolstered relations in recent years. The plan has since been halted by Israel's attorney general due to concerns over its legality. (Ben Samuels)

