Coronavirus Israel Live: Reopening Brings Joy for Israelis, but Concern for Businesses

Two months into its mass coronavirus vaccination campaign, Israel sees a drop in COVID infections and in the number of severe cases. Israel exited its third nationwide lockdown, but some restrictions remains on inbound and outbound flights. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 5,950 Israelis have died of the virus.

Palestinians in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip have received 30,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, and 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine donated by Israel. It may take a while still for a mass vaccination campaign to get under way in the Palestinian territories. A total of 1,827 people have died of COVID in the West Bank, while 560 have died in Gaza.

10:53 P.M. Research shows that vaccinated mothers pass on coronavirus antibodies in breastmilk

Nursing mothers who were inoculated with an mRNA-based vaccine (such as the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines) produce and pass on coronavirus antibodies to their babies, without passing on the genetic material of the vaccine, research from Israel and the United States shows.

Results of the studies, which have yet to be seriously reviewed, show that the antibodies formed in breastmilk are better adapted to protecting babies from respiratory viruses such as the coronavirus when compared to the immune reaction created by injecting the vaccine into the bloodstream.

Although the studies are preliminary, they show that the new vaccines can potentially protect infants from the coronavirus similarly to different vaccines that are recommended to women in their third trimester of pregnancy. (Asaf Ronel)

10:15 A.M. High Court hears petitions against limiting entry of citizens into Israel ahead of election

The High Court of Justice held a hearing Thursday morning on petitions against the government's policy of limiting entry into Israel as part of its efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The petitioners against the government are Israeli citizens who flew abroad before the government decided to close the skies, and were denied entry to Israel to vote in the upcoming election by the exceptions committee, which decides who comes back into the country.

The Movement for Quality Government was also among the petitioners, and claimed that the restrictions restrict the right of Israelis abroad to exercise their democratic right to vote. Israel does not allow for absentee voting, save for diplomats.

In a prior hearing held last week, before the restrictions changed to allow the entry of Israeli citizens into the country ahead of the election, the judges decided to hold another hearing on the petition after new guidelines were issued.

The petitioners said that they stand behind the petition, even after the coronavirus cabinet decided to increase the number of Israelis that can enter the country to 3,000 a day, and disband the exceptions committee. (Netael Bandel)

WEDNESDAY

10:45 P.M. Reopening brings joy for Israelis, but concern for businesses

Just four days into Israel’s post-coronavirus normal, consumers are responding with gusto, crowding shopping malls, boosting turnover at stores and keeping waiters busy taking orders at restaurants and cafés.

But for businesses, the joy of being open as usual has been dimmed by a shortage of workers, uncertainty over the government assistance that many businesses are supposed to be getting, and doubts about what many business people say are absurd COVID regulations.

Figures released on Wednesday by the Bank of Israel, since the first easing of lockdown rules in the middle of February, consumer spending as measured by credit card use has recovered in sectors that had been the hardest hit by pandemic restrictions, including tourism, education, leisure and restaurants. Nevertheless, spending remains much lower than pre-COVID levels.

In tourism, for example, the moving average for credit card spending in the seven days through March 8 was 55% lower than it was in January 2020, the eve of the pandemic. Spending at restaurants was 19% lower. Overall, however, credit card spending was 14% higher than in January 2020. (Israel Fisher)

6:15 P.M. 40,000 doses donated by UAE to enter Gaza tomorrow

The Russian Sputnik V vaccine doses will enter through the Rafah crossing with Egypt, UAE-based Palestinian political leader Mohamed Dahlan announced.

This is the second shipment that Dahlan facilitated. A previous shipment of 20,000 doses came in the second part of February through the same method.

On his Facebook page, Dahlan wrote that he would continue to support Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and ensure that more shipments were delivered.

By bringing this many vaccine doses in, Dahlan is directly challenging the Palestinian Authority, which so far has only managed to bring in 10,000 doses, of which 2,000 were sent to Gaza. (Jack Khoury)

4:45 P.M. In-person classes to resume in all 'orange' localities, Health Ministry announces

Citing an improvement in COVID infection rates and a desire to allow students to return to their educational routine, the Health Ministry announced on Wednesday that in-person classes will resume in all so-called orange localities.

An updated list of localities indicating their respective color designations will be published soon, the ministry added.

Until now, in-person classes took place only in so-called “bright orange” municipalities where 70 percent or more of residents over age 50 are vaccinated. (Haaretz)

4:20 P.M. Tel Aviv teachers must present vaccination certificate or negative COVID test

The Tel Aviv-Jaffa municipality announced that as of Sunday, teachers must show a “green passport,” a negative COVID test or a document proving recovery from COVID in order to enter schools.

The city cited a rise in infection rates in schools as the reasoning behind the decision, which contradicts a previous one by Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit, stipulating that mayors don’t have the authority to ban unvaccinated teachers from schools. (Bar Peleg)

