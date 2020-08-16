Arabs 'Nearly Caused Onslaught of Hundreds of Patients,' Israeli Covid Czar Says

Israel and the West Bank are dealing with a renewed coronavirus outbreak, leading to proposals and measures intended to curb its spread and mitigate the economic ramifications of the crisis by both Israeli and Palestinian authorities.

92,198 people in Israel have so far tested positive for the coronavirus; 674 people have died.

LISTEN: Trump's tragedy, Netanyahu's debt and Jewish unity Credit: Haaretz

In the West Bank, there are 7874 active cases; 115 people have died. In the Gaza Strip, 81 people were diagnosed and one person has died.

■ Coronavirus tracker: Live stats of cases and deaths

LIVE UPDATES

10:51 A.M. Coronavirus czar calls Arab infection rates 'a massive attack'

Professor Ronni Gamzu, who is handling Israel's coronavirus response, said in an interview that the "Arab community, in the past two weeks, after Eid al-Adha, nearly caused an onslaught of hundreds of patients, so I'm not pleased."

The coronavirus czar told Ynet in an interview that the infection rates in the Arab community have risen following the holiday, "gatherings, parties, celebrations, complacency, indifference, the thought that the coronavirus can't hurt them, and the coronavirus really struck them like a mass attack."

Gamzu called on Arab leaders to mobilize. "You have power, I know you," he said. "You'll do it a lot better than the central government, don't wait [for them]." He added that he wants "more responsibility, in the Haredi world as well as in the Arab community."

The Chairman of the Joint List of mainly Arab parties, Aymen Odeh, said that "it is a shame that at a time when Arab doctors are at the front of the battle against the coronavirus, the coronavirus czar is coming out with statements that hurt an entire community. Instead of miserable statements like those, I invite him to work together to defeat the pandemic."

SATURDAY

8:50 P.M. Over 1000 more virus cases diagnosed, 19 more deaths

1,118 Israelis have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, according to data released by the Health Ministry. 92,198 Israelis have been diagnosed in total. 387 of those are in serious condition, with 116 of those on ventilators. 674 people have died of the virus. (Haaretz)

6:57 P.M. 608 more Israelis diagnosed with coronavirus

608 Israelis have been diagnosed with the coronavirus since the last update this morning, and 91,080 Israelis have been diagnosed with the virus in total, according to data released by the Health Ministry. 375 of these are in serious condition, with 108 of these on ventilators. Meanwhile, 665 people have died of the virus (Haaretz).

1:07 P.M. Palestinians report 531 new cases

The Palestinian Health Ministry registered 530 new coronavirus cases in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, and one new case in Gaza. In addition, one elderly woman died in the West Bank.

Health Minister Mai Alkaila said 40 percent of diagnosed cases are still active and the death rate stands at 0.6 percent.

12:18 P.M. Israel further limits crowds at restaurants

The ministerial committee for the coronavirus crisis approved new restrictions, allowing up to 30 people to gather in an open space, up from the current 20, as of Sunday at 2 P.M., but limiting the number of people allowed in an indoor space, specifically affecting restaurants.

The new regulations state that up to 10 people can stay together in an indoor space of up to 80 square meters, and up to 20 people in a space that is bigger than that, down from the current 20 in any indoor space.

A group of restaurant owners criticized the new measures approved by the ministers, saying they disproportionately harm their business activity. (Noa Landau and Bar Peleg)

11:40 A.M. Confirmed cases in Israel top 90,000

Israel has so far confirmed 90,472 coronavirus cases, with 23,665 of them considered active. According to the Health Ministry, 377 patients are in serious condition and 110 of them on life support.

657 COVID-19 patients died so far and 66,151 have recovered. (Haaretz)

9:31 A.M. Health Ministry calls to avoid northern town over spike in cases

The Health Ministry called on Israelis to avoid the northern town of Yarka due to a spike in infection rate there. However, no official lockdown was imposed on the town.

According to the ministry’s data, cases in Yarka almost quadrupled over the past week and now has one of the highest rates of infection in the country. (Haaretz)

Read previous updates