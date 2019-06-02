Clashes Erupt on Temple Mount as Jews Mark Jerusalem Day in Final Days of Ramadan

Israel Police entered on Sunday the Temple Mount compound after clashes erupted between Palestinians and Jews following the police's decision to allow the latter access to the compound on Jerusalem Day.

For the first time in 30 years, Jerusalem Day falls on the last three days of Ramadan. Some 120 Jews entered Temple Mount, prompting the Palestinians to hurl stones and other objects at them.

The police have closed the Mount — the holiest site in Judaism and the third holiest in Islam — to Jews every year for the last 10 days of Ramadan.

Israel Police Jerusalem District Commander Doron Yedid instructed police forces to enter the Temple Mount compound to restrain the rioters.

The protesters were pushed back toward the Al-Aqsa Mosque, barricading themselves inside while throwing chairs and other objects at the police, who eventually managed to breach the mosque and scatter the riots . Several suspects were later arrested including a West Bank resident and a foreigner who continued protesting.

Jews enter Temple Mount on Jerusalem Day, Jerusalem's Old City, Israel, June 2, 2019.

Police officers are deployed on the Mount to allow Jews to enter and hold Jerusalem Day events as planned.

Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri released a statement saying that the "forced evacuation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque while attacking the [Palestinian] worshipers severely harms the holy site and constitutes a serious escalation."

Israel police forces inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Jerusalem's Old City, Israel, June 2, 2019.

"This is a moment of truth for the international community and Muslim sages throughout the world," he said.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Jews are waiting at the Mugrabi Gate, the only place through which non-Muslims may enter the Temple Mount. It is also the point where Israeli security forces enter if there are disturbances on the mount.

On Friday, A 50-year-old man was critically wounded in a suspected stabbing attack in Jerusalem's Old City, and another was lightly wounded, emergency services said.

Israeli police said officers at the scene in Jerusalem shot and killed the suspect, a Palestinian from the West Bank allowed into Israel for the last Friday of Ramadan. The attack occurred in the early morning, around 6:20 A.M., police said.

The first stabbing occurred near Damascus Gate, and the victim was evacuated to Shaare Zedek Medical Center. The 50-year-old was stabbed in the neck and head, and was evacuated to the hospital in critical condition.

The second attack happened near Hurva Synagogue, in the Old City's Jewish Quarter. An 18-year-old was stabbed in the back and was moderately wounded. The attacker, after fleeing the scene of the first stabbing, was eventually shot by security forces.