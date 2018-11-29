Civilian Surveillance Camera Found Near Home of Shin Bet Chief
Security services said the camera wasn't placed in an attempt to harm Nadav Argaman or Israel's security, and the individual who put it there has been interrogated
A surveillance camera was placed near the house of Nadav Argaman, the chief of Israel's Shin Bet security services, and has been active there ''for days,'' Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported Thursday.
The individual who installed the camera outside Argaman's house was summoned for an interrogation, but a criminal case has not been opened against him.
It appears that the camera was not placed there in connection with Argaman's role in the security service.
The device was installed on a lamppost and covered the public area outside Argaman's house as well as the entrance to the front yard. When security services spotted it, they immediately determined it was not placed there in an attempt to pose harm.
The Shin Bet security services, as well as police and the person responsible for installing the camera, refused to comment on the incident.
