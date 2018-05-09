'Y'all Country Is Nuts': Citing Racism, U.S. Rapper Azealia Banks Vows to 'Never Ever Ever' Visit Israel Again
Banks went on a tweetstorm about the racism and rudeness she says she experienced while in Israel for her concert in Tel Aviv
American rapper Azealia Banks vowed on Wednesday never to visit Israel again, claiming she encountered racism while in the country for her show in Tel Aviv on Monday.
Banks said she was treated badly on account of her skin color on multiple occasions, claiming that a rabbi sitting next to her on the plane offered her money for sex, and that service vendors in Tel Aviv treated her badly because she’s black. She also said she was held up at Ben-Gurion International Airport because of her skin color.
“I will never ever ever ever ever go to Israel again. I love my fans but y’all gonna have to fly out to come see me because y’all country is nuts,” Banks tweeted.
The rapper is known for provocative, outspoken statements and a light hand on her Twitter account. She went on a full-blown Twitter rampage Tuesday about her visit, including tweets about her treatment at the airport and on the flight.
“On my flight back I sat next to a rabbi who taught me some numerology then asked if I’d have sex with him for money... ‘away from the community’.. it was kind of kinky but I politefully declined,” one of the tweets read.
“No some old Jewish lady on my el al flight screamed at me in front of the whole plane for trying to put my bag where hers was. It was so racist I sat in my seat and cried,” another alleged.
She also claims to have been held up at the airport upon her arrival because her passport was in ratty condition. While in Israel, she tweeted complaints about Israelis and Tel Aviv that she later deleted.
In addition, she claims her suitcase got lost due to racism. “How much y’all wanna bet these racists at this airline lost my bag on pudpose,” she tweeted. “Why are these people like this? I don’t understand... the amount of times I’ve been purposefully coughed on, stepped on, cut in line is tooooo much . I need a strong drink.”
The Israel Airports Authority stated that Banks had been treated like every other tourist to Israel or Israeli citizen.
Banks appeared at the Barby club in Tel Aviv and was given good reviews. In February she had tweeted her resistance to calls from the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement to cancel her Israel show. "Me cancelling my concert would be totally anti-Semitic and I'm not going to EVER make any of my fans feel like they don't have a place in my heart," she said.
