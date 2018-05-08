TechNation: Israeli High-tech Firms Attracted More Investment in 1St Quarter of 2018

Israeli high-tech firms attracted more investment in 1st quarter of 2018

High-tech firms in Israel raised more funding in the 1st quarter of 2018 than the final quarter of 2017 and the funding was generated through a larger number of deals, the IVC Research Center reported on Monday. A total of $1.52 billion was raised in the first three months of this year through 181 transactions, the center said. Series A rounds garnered a third of the amount raised while the amount raised in the research and development stage leaped by 60%, according to the IVC’s data. Among other notable developments, cybersecurity firms accounted for twice the number of deals in 1st quarter 2018 as in the fourth quarter of 2017. “Three deals, each over $100 million, accounted for 23% of total capital raised in Q1/2018. The increase in the number of deals was characterized by the increase in deals ranging less than $5 million (13% up) and in deals above $20 million (44% up), compared with the corresponding quarter year earlier,” Tel Aviv-based IVC reported. (TheMarker)

China’s Shengjing VC fund to run Zhongguancun Science Park’s Tel Aviv office

The Shengjing Group, which claims to be China’s largest global venture capital and private equity fund of funds will operate the liaison office in Tel Aviv for Zhongguancun Science Park, the Beijing facility frequently billed as China’s Silicon Valley. Managed by a director of the Shengjin Group, Xueling Cao, the group said in the statement that the new office will serve as a base for Chinese government entities, public companies and investors seeking to do business in Israel in addition to providing services to Israeli companies seeking business opportunities in China, particularly in Beijing. The Shengjing Group began operations in Israel in 2012 and through its Peakview investment division has invested nearly $100 million in Israeli high-tech.”Shengjing now seeks growth stage companies which are interested in China market and will invest independently in Israeli startups focusing on areas like AI [artificial intelligence], clean-tech, medical device, agriculture, semiconductor and so on,” the firm said in a statement. (TheMarker)