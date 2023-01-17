Israel Braces for a Construction Slowdown

The sharp slowdown in the sale of new apartments is beginning to affect the entire construction industry. Construction material suppliers and contractors are not reporting declines in revenue because their activity is focused on projects whose construction began a year or two ago, a period of peak sales. However, they say they are preparing for a slowdown and have serious apprehensions about the future. Stock market investors seem to be thinking the same way, as evidenced by the drop in the share prices of these firms.

“You can bury your head in the sand and say ‘there'll always be demand,’ but the fact is that there are projects in which not a single apartment has sold in recent months,” says Billy Rubin, the owner of an eponymous construction company, who has been building apartments for more than 15 years.

The company she owns specializes in Tama 38 projects (the national plan for upgrading buildings to make them able to withstand earthquakes). “Anyone telling you that they don’t feel the halt in new apartment sales isn't being truthful. If new apartments aren't sold for a few months, contractors and developers feel it, and that’s the situation now.”

The apparent slowdown is threatening contractors who oversee construction, suppliers, metal and woodworkers. It impacts manufacturers and importers of sanitation-related products, kitchens, windows, electrical appliances and tiles. This involves hundreds of suppliers and many thousands of workers.

Companies selling kitchens are particularly sensitive to a slowdown. Many of them depend on high amounts of credit for the advance purchase of raw materials, and they find it difficult to cope with fast changes in the market. Thus, for example, last August one of the largest companies in this field, Ziv Kitchens, merged with Hamat, which mainly sells sanitation appliances. Hamat also recently purchased Formex, which manufactures closet doors.

The slowdown in the housing market, both in the sales of new apartments and in housing starts, began in the middle of this year. Developers and banks financing contractors reacted immediately by limiting their credit lines and by reducing the price of plots slated for apartment construction. Projects in which construction had already commenced are continuing apace.

According to the Central Bureau of Statistics, the weakness in the real estate market continued into September, with 7,900 new apartments sold. In September 2021 the number was similar, but that year September included all the Jewish holidays, which greatly reduced the number of transactions. Sales by contractors have dropped by five percent in recent months, a decline that intensified in October (though no data has been released yet by the Central Bureau of Statistics).

“We can already feel the slowdown in the sale of new apartments,” says Rubin. “In the past, developers approached me all the time, telling me an apartment had been sold and asking me to contact the buyer in order to coordinate the work inside the apartment. But in recent months there's barely been a single sale. Developers take me from one floor to the next, since we only work on apartments that have been sold, skipping over ones that haven’t. This poses problems, since we [usually] do whole floors at a time. In some buildings, two out of twelve apartments have been sold.”

Avinoam Iluz, the owner and CEO of Novo Kitchens, and a member of the furniture forum of the Manufacturers Association of Israel, says, “In the last two years there was an exceptional surge in the construction industry, and we felt it too. Now, people are no longer where they were half a year ago. The slowdown is felt, and everyone's hesitating.”

“Just like all developers and tradesmen, we've special sales that help our business cycles. We’ll feel the current slowdown more intensely in about 11 months. That’s our business cycle, from the moment a developer signs a deal to the time it is executed,” says Iluz. “Since we anticipated a slowdown, we did two things: We introduced automation in our factory so that we need less manpower, and we entered the high-end market, since we believe that customers in this category will feel the slowdown less.”

“We realize that if contractors aren’t selling at this point in time, we’ll feel it one year from now,” says Iluz. “Everyone needs to prepare for this.”

Elie Cohen, the CEO of Termokir Industries and manager of the Industrial Union for Consumer and Construction Goods at the Manufacturers Association, also anticipates a slowdown. “I'm currently at a real estate conference, and everyone here has some harsh forecasts, since new apartments aren't being sold. In my area I feel it less, mainly because the construction cycle in Israel takes at least 30 months.”

“I supply plaster, adhesives and insulation materials after the foundations and skeleton of the building are completed, and at a later stage we do the flooring and wall covering. In my field, we still feel the peak we had two years ago, but there are claims that the scope of construction is decreasing.”

Cohen adds: “I can’t become anxious over production, since I can’t shut down production lines. Re-opening them later is really complicated. I've to stay on top of things and continue producing. I therefore hope I maintain some continuity. In the meantime, I’m supplying apartments that have already been purchased, hoping things stay the way they were until the slowdown ends. I've no other choice.”

The cement industry has not yet reported a drop in sales, partly because public construction projects are continuing as usual. Furthermore, cement companies enjoyed a sharp spike in revenues in the last few quarters, after a 15 to 20 percent increase in the price of cement, with little competition. Thus, for example, the revenues of Ciment, a private company owned by Israel Shipyards, rose by 20 percent in the third quarter of this year, compared to the preceding quarter.

A warning sign

Even though all the companies producing construction materials reported great results in the third quarter of this year, compared to the same quarter in 2021, it appears that investors in the stock market expect a slowdown in their operations. Stock prices of companies producing construction products have dropped by 10 percent on average since early July as the housing market has slowed down.

The forecasts attached to these financial reports did not refer to the decreased construction activity, which began in the third quarter, other than stating some general warnings about the impact of rising interest rates. However, in comparing the results of the third quarter with the second quarter, two of the five largest companies reported a drop in their sales and profits.

For some companies the drop was significant. Klil, which manufactures doors and windows, reported a nine percent drop in sales and a 63 percent drop in operational profits. Rav-Bariach, the prominent door manufacturer, saw its profits drop by 23 percent along with a small drop in sales.

One quarter does not necessarily herald a reversal of trends, but given the state of the market, the numbers reported by Klil and Rav-Bariach should serve as a warning.