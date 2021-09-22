Escaping the Real Estate Race, Falling in Love With Nature: Meet Israel's New Nomads
In city centers or in the middle of nowhere, more and more Israelis now join trailer-dweller communities. ‘Many people look at me and say, ‘You’ve cracked the system’’
8-year-old Israeli Shai Barzilai-Bouzana next to her family mobile home.Credit: Gil Eliahu
They’ve been living in the same home for two years. But every ten days or so, the view changes, says Noa Bouzana. “When our water tank runs out it’s time to move on,” she says. Bouzana, 39, lives in a mobile home with her 8-year-old daughter Shai and her partner, Dotan Barzilai, 40.
Two years ago, the Barzilai-Bouzana family decided to ditch monthly rent for concrete walls, give up their car, abandon any possessions that wouldn’t fit into 12 square meters of space, dismiss fear and emotional baggage, and embark on a new, minimalist way.
