K Health secures $12.5 million, launches healthcare app in New York

K Health, whose app lets users check symptoms online, said on Tuesday it had raised $12.5 million and entered the New York market under the brand name K. The Israeli startup said the round included investors Mangrove Capital Partners, Lerer Hippeau, Primary Venture Partners, BoxGroup, Max Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners and Comcast Ventures. K Health is not the first online self-diagnostic platform, but unlike rivals it takes into account medical histories, clinical outcomes of millions of people and the experience of thousands of doctors to deliver treatment information on hundreds of diseases and book an appointment with a physician. “Today, if you go online and search for something as simple as a cough, you’ll see millions of results ranging from the common cold to cancer,” said CEO Allon Bloch. “With K, we use real data from millions of people so you discover and understand the medical outcomes of people like you and have informed conversations with your providers.” (TheMarker Staff)

Three global healthcare companies get aid to expand Israel-based R&D

Three multinational healthcare companies will be getting 120 million shekels ($33 million) in Israeli government support over the next six years to expand their local research and development centers, the Israel Innovation Authority and Economy Ministry said on Tuesday. GE Healthcare, Medtronic and Change Healthcare won the grants in a competition, which commits the government to providing up to 30% of the companies’ R&D costs. The companies themselves have to cover the rest, or a minimum of 100 million shekels apiece over six years. The grant is part of a broader government effort approved by the cabinet in March to make Israel a global center for digital health by making health data about its population available to researchers and private companies. “This new activity will provide a big boost to Israeli biomed and lead it in new directions while providing Israel with high-profile international anchors,” said Aharon Aharon, CEO of the innovation authority. (Eliran Rubin)

ObserveIT raises $33 million for insider cybersecurity threats

ObserveIT, a provider of insider-threat management software, said on Tuesday it had raised $33 million in a private funding round with participation from Bain Capital Ventures and Spring Lake Equity Partners. NightDragon Security, the cybersecurity investment firm founded by industry veteran Dave DeWalt, also participated. ObserveIT said the funding would be used to accelerate product innovation and expand the sales and marketing teams to support the company’s global growth. Founded in 2007 by Israelis, Avi Amos, Avi Weiss, and Gabriel Friedlander, ObserveIT said that in the past year it has increased customer deals by 185%. New customer deal size grew more than 250%. “Whether accidental or malicious, insider threats are increasing in both frequency and cost,” said Mike McKee, CEO of ObserveIT. The firm, which employs 150 people, is based in Boston. Its main research center is in Israel. The startup has raised $53 million, the Crunchbase website says. (Reuters)