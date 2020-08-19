Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

Israeli Glee on Business Prospects Greeted by Emirati Caution

Many UAE business are staying mum on partnerships as they await for word from government

Reuters
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Sunlight reflects off the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, during a rain shower in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 26, 2018.
Sunlight reflects off the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, during a rain shower in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 26, 2018.Credit: Jon Gambrell,AP

Comments