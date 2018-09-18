Israel's Economy Growth Comes in Slower Than Expected

Israel’s economy grew an annualized 1.8% in the second quarter, slower than previously estimated, weighed down by a steeper drop in exports and a decline in consumer spending, the Central Bureau of Statistics said on Sunday.

In a preliminary estimate last month, the CBS had said gross domestic product grew an annualized 2% in the April-June period, less than the average forecast of 2.4% in a Reuters poll. But the CBS also revised its first-quarter GDP estimate higher to 5.1% from a previous 4.8%, leaving first-half growth at 4.1%.

The Bank of Israel, which forecasts 3.7% growth in 2018, has played down the second-quarter data, saying it does not indicate a change in trend, with most of the decline in growth deriving from fluctuations in vehicle imports. It also noted that more recent indicators show the economy “continuing to grow at a solid pace” led by strong consumer spending.

Excluding net taxes on auto imports, the CBS said GDP rose 2.8% in the second quarter compared with 3.9 % in the first quarter.

The central bank last month again held its benchmark interest rate at 0.1%, where it has remained for 3-1/2 years. A rate increase is expected as early as the fourth quarter of this year now that inflation has moved back to within its 1-3% target range.

Keep updated: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close

Israel’s annual inflation rate dipped to 1.2% in August from 1.4% in July, the CBS reported last Friday.

In the second quarter, exports –which comprise over 30% of economic activity – fell 2%, more than a preliminary estimate of a 0.1% decline. Private consumption fell 1.7 percent versus an initial 0.5% rise.

Investment in fixed assets fell 3.7%, led by a 6.2% decline in residential construction, while government spending decreased by 3.9% and imports rose 1.3%.