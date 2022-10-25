Why Aren't Israel's Housing Prices Dropping?

New construction dipped in the second quarter of this year by 11 percent, compared to the first quarter, with 17,712 new apartments entering construction, according to numbers released by the Central Bureau of Statistics. Nevertheless, when taking into account seasonal effects (mainly the Jewish High Holidays), this downturn is completely offset by the record number of new starts for the year, a trend that began at the end of 2021.

There were 37,640 new apartments being built in the first half of 2022, a 26-percent spike in comparison to the first half of 2021.

A construction momentum

The number of building permits has reached a two-decade high for this time of year, with 20,520 new permits granted in the second quarter of 2022. The Haifa district is the exception, with only 5,988 permits issued, compared to 6,442 in the previous year – a 12-percent drop over the last 12 months (from July 2021 to June 2022). In all other districts, the numbers have gone up. In Jerusalem, the number of approved permits rose to 10,117 over the last 12 months, compared to only 4,177 in the preceding year. The highest number of new permits was in the central district. There, 19,985 permits were granted between July 2021 and June 2022, a 23-percent spike compared to the previous year.

The number of new starts under urban renewal plans indicates that these projects are still faltering. The number of new apartments built to replace demolished ones in the second quarter of this year was 2,350, an 18-percent drop compared to the first quarter. In the first half of this year, though, the total was 5,208 apartments, a 20-percent rise in comparison to the same period in 2021.

Urban renewal

Despite a campaign by some local authorities against additions to existing buildings, 2,571 apartments were built in this manner in the first half of this year, a 43-percent rise over the same period last year. Overall, 7,779 apartments were built as part of urban renewal projects in the first half of this year, a 26-percent increase over last year.

In all of 2021, 14,236 apartments were built as part of urban renewal drives. These are supposed to be the state’s main response to the rising demand for urban apartments. Despite the increase in new construction, urban renewal activity is not making a significant impact on supply or housing costs. Furthermore, construction is focused in the central part of the country, still not addressing the issues of rehabilitating outlying areas and increasing housing supplies there.

New construction figures and the increase in approved permits reflect mainly the sharp surge in the marketing of plots by the Israel Land Authority. By mid-September, this amounted to 40,500 housing units, with an expected total of more than 80,000 by the end of this year, constituting a 30-percent increase compared to 2021, in which 63,420 plots were sold.

The numbers indicate that the accelerated sale of plots has managed to augment the actual extent of construction, even though some of the plots are sold without building permits, with no option of immediately building on them. Another factor holding back housing construction is a lack of coordination regarding construction of infrastructure, due to problematic conduct on the part of the Transportation Ministry and several local authorities. Such disputes and lack of coordination are delaying the construction of thousands of housing units that could otherwise be built immediately.

The increase in new construction should directly impact the construction market since, given the significant demand, apartments are being sold soon after building permits are given and construction begins. Given that, the housing market has shown some slack in recent months, with a drop in the number of people looking to buy both new and second-hand apartments. This is attributed mainly to the increase in interest rates, which have made mortgages more expensive, and as a result of the sharp spike in prices over the past year, an increase that pushed many potential buyers out of the market. In light of the dropping demand, contractors are reducing the supply of apartments for sale, thus maintaining high prices, which as of the most recent data — from July — have continued to rise.

“I don’t feel any increase in supply,” says Dror Ohev Zion, the owner of Dara Project Marketing, a company which sells new apartments. “Over the last two years, contractors sold all their inventory, and despite the increase in new construction, there are very few available apartments.” Ohev Zion confirms that there has been a drop in the number of customers, but that this is not driving developers to lower their prices. “This is expected, following the earlier wave of purchases and the rising prices, as well as higher mortgage costs. There has been a drop in sales, but there is no surplus in supplies. The apartments I’m selling are slated to be occupied in two or three, possibly four years,” he says.

Contractors holding on to inventories

Despite all this, numbers released by the Central Bureau of Statistics show that since last April, the number of apartments held by contractors has been growing steadily. Under regular circumstances, merchants don’t like holding on to a large inventory of products for sale. This costs money, and rising inventories are an indication of a market slower than expectations. The quickest and surest way of getting rid of a large stockpile of apartments is to announce some price cut, which will drive sales and reduce inventories.

But this is not happening. Not only are contractors not reducing their inventories, but they are raising prices at a pace faster than the market rate. In fact, since the inventory of unsold apartments started to increase, the index of new housing prices rose by 5.7 percent, with no signs of reversing in the near future. Anyone looking for an apartment or coming to a sales office will see little evidence of growing apartment supply.

People selling second-hand apartments rarely agree to compromise beyond the safe and consensual boundaries, usually about 5 percent of an apartment’s value. At the sales offices for new apartment projects, it is customers who are in short supply. Buyers will not find an apartment that is ready for occupancy in the coming year, at least not in high-demand areas. The bottom line: There are quite a few apartments for sale, but most of them have not yet been built.