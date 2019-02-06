Business in Brief: Teva Clears Way to Sell Medical-device Unit

Teva clears way to sell medical-device unit

Teva Pharmaceuticals is expected to sell its Migada medical device business shortly to the private equity investor FIMI Opportunity Funds for $45 million. The sale was made possible after an agreement was struck between management and labor — and signed off on by FIMI — that will govern working conditions for the plant’s 170 employees under its new ownership. Teva had been angling to sell the Kiryat Shmona-based unit as part of its cost-cutting drive under CEO Kare Schultz because it falls outside the company’s core business of generic drugs. Migada’s flagship product is Tevadaptor, a syringe adapter to protect patients and health professionals from being harmed by hazardous drugs administered intravenously. Migada generates earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization equal to about 15% of its estimated annual turnover of $30 million to $35 million. Teva shares ended up 2% at 72.32 shekels ($20.03). (Yoram Gabison)

Aeronautics says export license restored

The troubled Israeli drone maker Aeronautics said Monday that the Defense Ministry has lifted the suspension of its marketing and export license to a foreign customer. The reversal comes nearly two years after the government froze approval for the firm’s attack drones to a significant foreign customer, without identifying the client or country. Police said they were investigating Aeronautics about a deal involving the company, which denied any wrongdoing. Aeronautics said in Monday’s regulatory filing it could resume supplying drones to the customer, but it said a temporary suspension of licenses for CEO Amos Mathan and two other executives to handle exports remained in place. Aeronautics, which has received an 850 million shekel ($235 million) buyout offer from state-owned Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and businessman Avihai Stolero, manufactures UAVs for military and commercial use. Aeronautics shares ended down 2% at 12.20 shekels ($3.38). (Reuters)

Stay up to date: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close

Shares resume rise to a seven-week high

After a two-day breather, Tel Aviv shares resumed their rally Tuesday to close at their highest in seven weeks. The TA-35 and TA-125 indexes each rose nearly 0.6% to end at 1,562.33 and 1,422.30 points, respectively, on turnover of 1.16 billion shekels ($320 million). Volume leader Bezeq rose 2.7% to close at 3.19; parent company B Communications added 2.65% to 17.04. Allot jumped 8.5% to 27.51 after posting a narrower than expected loss in fourth quarter 2018. Together soared 19.6% to 7.20 after the medical cannabis company hired former Israel Police chief Yohanan Danino as chairman. After the start of trading in its shares was delayed, Opko Health plunged 20% to 10.40. The U.S. company said it was issuing $200 million in convertible bonds. In foreign currency trading, the dollar weakened further, losing nearly 0.5% to a representative rate of 3.61 shekels. The euro lost 0.7% to 4.1249 shekels. (Eran Azran)