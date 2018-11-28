British Trade Minister Arrives in Israel to Push for post-Brexit Opportunities

British Trade Minister Liam Fox arrived in Israel Tuesday to discuss post-Brexit trade opportunities with major Israeli investors and tech companies, his office said.

The trip will also include a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday.

Britain is seeking to replicate existing free trade agreements it enjoys through its membership in the European Union and EU preferential arrangements with third countries like Israel as it gets ready to leave the bloc, including the EU-Israel Association Agreement.

“Ensuring continuity for our businesses is the best foundation for growing two-way U.K.-Israel trade and investment. The complementary nature of our economies in areas like science and technology ... gives us an obvious opportunity,” Fox said in a statement ahead of the visit.

Britain’s Department for International Trade said goods worth $9 billion were traded between Britain and Israel in 2017.

Prime Minister Theresa May secured agreement with the EU Sunday for a deal that will see Britain leaving the bloc with continued close trade ties, but the odds now look stacked against her getting it approved by a deeply divided British parliament.