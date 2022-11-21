Haaretz - back to home page
Bank of Israel Slows the Pace: Raises Base Lending Rate to 3.25%

Hike was the sixth in the row, but it was only 0.5 percentage point, down from 0.75 the previous two times. Move criticized by the business sector as harming economic growth. Inflation is close to a 15-year high.

Nati Toker
Bank of Israel building.
Bank of Israel building. Credit: Emil Salman
The Bank of Israel’s monetary committee said on Monday it was raising the base interest rate by 0.5 percentage points to 3.25 percent, effective later this week.

The hike is the sixth in a row, but it was smaller than the two previous increases, of 0.75 point each.

Economists had forecast another rate increase in light of accelerating inflation in Israel, but they disagreed over the size of the hike the bank would opt for. A survey of 18 economists by Bloomberg News found that 10 of them predicted a 0.75-point hike and eight an 0.5-point one.

Israel’s consumer price index rose 5.1 percent year-on-year in October, the highest increase since 2008, apart from a 5.2 percent rise last July.

The Bank of Israel has adopted a policy of “front loading” – sharply raising rates early in the cycle to strike a blow at inflation and avoid losing control of it by acting too slowly.

Rising interest rates increase the cost of borrowing, including mortgages, on which repayment has gone up by hundreds of shekels a month since the central bank began raising rates in April.

Unlike past hikes, Monday’s move was met with sharp criticism by business groups, which said it would harm them and the economy. The Manufacturers Association and the Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce called on Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron to block the increase, saying the cost of credit had become intolerably high.

