Netanyahu Ordered to Reveal Dates of Calls With Embattled Telecoms Tycoon

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must disclose the dates of his conversations with Bezeq Communications controlling shareholder Shaul Elovitch, after the Jerusalem District prosecution reversed its decision in the face of a High Court ruling that Netanyahu must disclose the dates of his conversations with Israel Hayom publisher Sheldon Adelson and editor Amos Regev.

“The information isn’t private,” stated the prosecution.

The relationship between Elovitch, who controls Bezeq through the Eurocomm group, and Netanyahu will be partially disclosed, stated the Jerusalem District prosecution on Monday following a petition by attorney Shahar Ben Meir. The decision relates to the conversations between Elovitch and Netanyahu when the latter was serving as communications minister.

Netanyahu served as the minister responsible for overseeing Bezeq’s affairs without declaring his ties to Elovitch. After Haaretz journalist Gidi Weitz published a report about the positive coverage that news site Walla, controlled by Elovitch, granted Netanyahu, Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit published an opinion stating that Netanyahu could not address matters relating to the businessman.

Netanyahu’s bureau refused to publish the dates of Netanyahu’s conversations with Elovitch, arguing that this was private information.

The timing of Netanyahu’s conversations with Israel Hayom publisher Adelson and editor Regev were publicized following a court petition filed by Channel 10 News and journalist Raviv Drucker.