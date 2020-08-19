Israeli High-tech Firms Make Good Money in Dubai but Don't Want to Talk About It

After Israel normalized relations with the United Arab Emirates, we spoke with an entrepreneur at a veteran Israeli company (not involved in cybersecurity) that has been working in the Emirates for nearly a decade. “The fear of being exposed [as working in the UAE] has been twofold: First because of boycott groups – and in many cases middlemen from the Arab world also don’t want anyone knowing about the ties, so you are protecting them – and second because these are lucrative markets, and it’s better that the competition doesn’t hear about it and go there,” he says. “I don’t want anyone submitting competitive bids for ads on Facebook.”