Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

Israeli Restaurants Stay Open in Defiance of Coronavirus Orders, but Diners Shun Them

While restaurants and cafes saw a rise in profit since lockdown ended, it is still far below what they used to make in the pandemic's early days

Adi Dovrat-Meseritz
Adi Dovrat-Meseritz
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Restaurant goers and a masked waitress at a restaurant in Jaffa, July 9, 2020.
Restaurant-goers and a masked waitress at a restaurant in Jaffa, July 9, 2020. Credit: Moti Milrod

Comments