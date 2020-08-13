Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

Report: Real Estate Investors Increasingly Likely to Sell at Loss

A study published by the Economy Ministry’s chief economist found an increase in the number of homes sold at a real capital loss as of the first quarter

Hadar Horesh
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
An apartment for rent in Tel Aviv, May 3, 2020
An apartment for rent in Tel Aviv, May 3, 2020Credit: Ofer Vaknin

Comments