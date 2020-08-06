Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

Lebanon’s Economy Couldn’t Have Imagined a Worse Disaster

Wheat stored at port, which is Lebanon’s main gateway for imports, made up some 85% of its grain supply, and no longer can be used after the explosion

Dafna Maor
Dafna Maor
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
The damaged grain silo and a burnt boat at Beirut's harbour following a massive blast that killed more than 100 and injured thousands, August 5, 2020.
The damaged grain silo and a burnt boat at Beirut's harbour following a massive blast that killed more than 100 and injured thousands, August 5, 2020.Credit: AFP

Comments