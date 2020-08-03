Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now
Analysis

Know What It’s Like to Be Jobless? Most Israelis Don’t, but They Better Start

The coronavirus threatens to leave long-term unemployment in its wake, and the government is only starting to think about how to cope with it

Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Protesters at a demonstration calling on the Israeli government to compensate workers made unemployed due to the coronavirus crisis, in Haifa on July 21, 2020.
Protesters at a demonstration calling on the Israeli government to compensate workers made unemployed due to the coronavirus crisis, in Haifa on July 21, 2020.Credit: Rami Shllush

Comments