Intel Confirms It Acquired Israeli Transport App Moovit

The U.S. company Intel on Monday confirmed that they have aquired Israeli transport company Moovit, which has developed a popular transport app. The deal was signed and closed at a cost of almost $900 million to Intel.

Because Intel already owns a 7% share of share of Moovit, through its corporate investment arm, the cost of the buyout to the company is $840 million.

Moovit was established in 2011 by CEO Erez Nir, Vice President for Operations Roy Bick, and a Yaron Evron, who left the company several years ago. It has since raised about $ 140 million. Its latest round of funding, reported in February 2018, has given the company a $ 550 million cap.

Moovit’s founders – Nir and Bick – hold 9% and 6%, respectively. Evron still has a 2% stake in the company.

Moovit founders: CEO Erez Nir and Vice President for Operations Roy Bick Moovit

About 10% of the amount paid by Intel will go to Moovit’s approximately 210 employees, almost all of whom work in Israel, as an incentive for them to stay on for at least two years after the acquisition is completed.

Moovit’s application provides real-time information on public transportation in more than 3,000 cities in 94 countries to users for free. The company generates revenues from a basket of products that includes giving local authorities and public transit operators tools to improve planning and operations and optimize services. It is estimated to have annual recurring revenues of $30 million.

Since the company was formed in 2011, it has raised $140 million in capital, its latest round in February 2018 valuing the firm at $550 million after the money. Its biggest shareholder is the U.S. venture capital fund Sequoia Capital, which controls 24%. Other investors include the Israeli VCs BRM Capital and Gemini Israel Ventures, which each hold 16%, and Yitzhak Mirilashvili’s Vaizra Investments, with 7%.

Breaking news and analyses in your inbox Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close

There was no immediate response from Moovit or Intel. If it goes through, Moovit will be the second big acquisition in Israel by the U.S. company in five months, after it acquired Habana Labs last December for $2 billion.

The connection between Intel and Moovit isn’t obvious. The U.S. company is a giant maker of semiconductors and the Israeli startup a maker of a navigation app that is often called “the Waze of public transportation.” Moreover, Intel’s $300 million acquisition of Telmap, a mobile navigation software maker, was a failure: Intel closed it just two years after buying the company in 2011.

It is believed that Intel is interested in Moovit to help its Mobileye subsidiary. While Moovit is best known for its app to help users find bus and train times and routes in real time, Intel’s real interest is in the data services the company sells to businesses like Uber and Microsoft as well as to local authorities.

Moovit says its Mobility as a service, or MaaS, package of products contains the world’s biggest database on human traffic, collected from millions of users, including data on demand for public transportation by hour and location.