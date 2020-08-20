Haaretz - back to home page
How This Israeli Serial Inventor's Bike Accident Gave Birth to an Innovative Start-up

Igal Kushnir was inspired to consider how ‘incurable’ wounds could be healed. He turned the family kitchen into a lab and RedDress was born

Ruti Levy
Igal Kushnir, left, Ilan Cohen and Alon Kushnir.
Igal Kushnir, left, Ilan Cohen and Alon Kushnir.Credit: Eyal Toueg

