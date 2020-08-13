Haaretz - back to home page
Gong Achieves 2.2b Valuation, Vaulting It to Israel’s Top 5

Within two and a half weeks, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, and without initiating the move, Gong managed to raise $200 million from a line of reputable investors

Refaella Goichman
Amit Ben Dov (left) and Eilon Reshef (right), the entrepreneurs behind the start-up Gong.io, August 9, 2020Credit: Rami Zranger

