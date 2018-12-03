Business in Brief: Tel Aviv Gains Amid U.S.-China Compromise

President Donald Trump, right, China's President Xi Jinping, left, and members of their delegations during their bilateral meeting at the G20 Summit, December 1, 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Fashion retailers post tough quarter

Israel’s clothing retail sector released poor quarterly results, according to the companies’ financial reports. The Castro clothing chain lost a massive 74 million shekels for the quarter. Most of that was due to a one-time write-off of 60 million shekels following the acquisition of clothing chain Hoodies. Competitor Golf lost 2 million shekels, compared to a 1.4 million shekel loss for the parallel quarter of 2017. Another fashion chain, Fox, reported revenues increased an impressive 38% compared to the parallel quarter of 2017, and totaled 547 million shekels. This is largely attributed to foreign brands Fox managesin Israel, including Billabong, Nike Israel and Foot Locker. Clothing chains have been losing clients to online overseas retailers and are struggling to cope. (Eran Azran)

Chains could benefit from Coop’s failure

Israel’s major supermarket chains could benefit if the recovery plan for Coop Israel fails, by potentially being able to carry out a buyout. Coop Israel has only 1.4% of Israel’s food retail sector, and is considered relatively expensive and poorly managed. But a major chain that buys Coop’s outlets could double their sales and reinforce their own position in Israel’s city centers. Last week, Coop Israel asked for a 45–day stay of proceedings after it found itself unable to pay suppliers. It stated that it has 183 million shekels in debt. Coop has 42 branches and distributes products to another 137 license holders in small towns around the country. (Yoram Gabison)

Tel Aviv gains amid U.S.-China compromise

The first day of the trading week in Tel Aviv ended with significant gains, in the wake of the U.S.-Chinese compromise over their trade war. The blue-chip Tel Aviv-35 Index closed up 1.5% at 1,654 points, while the broader Tel Aviv-125 Index gained 1.4% to close at 1,489 points. Bank shares gained 0.7%. Notable gainers included Opko Health, up 7.6%. Microchip manufacturer Tower gained 4.1%. Other notable shares were Nice, up 2.6%; Discount Bank, up 1.2%; Elbit Systems, up 2.4%; and Azrieli, up 1.9%. Total turnover was 570 million shekels. (Guy Erez)