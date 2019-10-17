Business as Usual for Israeli Food Chain Aroma Despite Cases of Food Poisoning

A day after two people were hospitalized at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv after eating tuna at the Menachem Begin Street branch of the popular eatery Aroma, it’s business as usual for the chain. The Weizmann Street branch of the chain, next to Ichilov, was full on Wednesday and people were standing in line. No tuna was available; the chain announced it had taken it off the menu until the cause of the patrons’ illness could be determined.

One man said he wasn’t worried because there was no tuna in the dish he ordered, although he thought the chain would tighten its regulations and this would be the best day to eat there safely. Still, some customers were wary. One woman said she was there for the air-conditioning, and had bought her food elsewhere, until the cause of the two diners’ illness could be determined. “In any case, I’m done with tuna,” she added.